Tyler ICU Shares Cute TikTok Video with Fiancé Lorraine Moropa, Mzansi Speaks on Couple
Celebrities

by  Jessica Gcaba 3 min read
  • Amapiano hit music producer Tyler ICU is engaged with Not My Type actress Lorraine Moropa
  • The Mnike hitmaker shared a cute TikTok video with his fiancé Lorraine Moropa, and it was shared on X
  • Social media users reacted to the video, and they had quite a lot to say about the couple's bond

Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa recently trended.
Tyler ICU and his fiancé Lorraine Moropa recently trended on social media. Image: tylericu
Source: Instagram

Love is in the air as Tyler ICU and his partner Lorrain Moropa were couple goals in their latest social media post.

Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa are loved up in latest TikTok video

Popular Amapiano artist Tyler ICU and his gorgeous fiance Lorraine Moropa continue to display the cutest moments for others to observe. In a viral TikTok video, which has later been reshared by @MDNnewss on X, the Not My Type actress Lorraine Moropa and the Mnike hitmaker look smitten as they partook in a TikTok trend.

The actress confirmed on social media on 10 January that she and Tyler are engaged. "I said yes to a forever with my best friend." In another post, she said, "The 3rd of Jan was supposed to only be Baba ka boy's birthday, but it also became the beginning of the rest of my life," Lorraine wrote.

"I said YES to a FOREVER with my best friend. I couldn't be more grateful to God for this wonderful gift of love," she gushed.

She even revealed that they spent the festive season, particularly Boxing Day, with him.

"Merry Christmas from the Baloyi and Moropa family."
Lorraine Moropa and Tyler ICU are engaged.
Tyler ICU and his fiancé Lorraine Moropa are engaged. Image: tylericu
Source: Instagram

Mzansi gives mixed reactions to video of Tyler ICU and Lorraine

Fans reacted to the video and they had quite a lot to say about the couples' bond. Others had negative things to say about the couple.

@Ndaba_2025 exclaimed:

"Gents never learn; we will be there!"

@MoskovichN gushed:

"Love wins."

@Rathipa_Rampedi joked:

"He bagged a whole Lorraine Moropa. Tyler will end up in the ICU."

@mnm_meya claimed:

"She is chowing his banger money."

@nandebotha1 said:

"That side eye. This boy needs to be saved."

@Bourne10111 observed:

"You cannot, as a man, love a woman too much."

@Tumi_88 said:

"This man will be going broke I tell y'all..she a baddie for real real."

@MphoSekat replied:

"I hope they last forever."

@mpho_khumalo1 reacted:

"S’fiso from Piano Pulse said ever since he’s been with this girl, we don’t hear much about his music. The only thing making news is his relationship. Dude better not lose focus."

@the_mbalzieee said:

"I do not know, guys. This girl, you can clearly tell that she here for a good time and not a long time unfortunately."

Tyler ICU proud of Mnike after French soccer club's co-sign

In a previous report from Briefly News, French soccer team, Strasbourg, trended among South African social media users as they enjoyed some of our local sounds from Tyler ICU.

He reposted the soccer team's video where they were celebrating just how much of an impact the music genre has made globally. People online were allured by the video showing foreign football players enjoying a South African hit.

Source: Briefly News

