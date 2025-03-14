An Afrikaans-speaking woman took the comical route when she shared with South Africans that she was practising to become an American refugee

The woman also shared that she had a message for South African-born award-winning actress Charlize Theron

Thousands of social media users entered the post's comment section with laughter after seeing the woman practise

An Afrikaans woman had Mzansi in stitches when she showed how she practised to become an American refugee. Images: @juliemosz86

After America's President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring that he would extend refugee status to Afrikaners, many have both welcomed and made fun of the decision.

A woman did the latter and shared how she practised to become a refugee in the United States.

Practise makes perfect

Using the handle @juliemosz86, a woman using the username Jewels took to her TikTok account to poke fun and share her thoughts about moving to America.

Titling her post "A message to Charlize Theron from an Afrikaans refugee," the woman said:

"Thank you so much for trudging through the American frontier and paving the for us 42 Afrikaners. I know you don't really like us, but we are coming for you, girlfriend."

She also shared that she practised to perfect her English and broke out in a comical Valley Girl accent.

Watch the comical TikTok video below:

'Refugee' receives laughter

Thousands of social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the woman's video. Many app users found the video hilarious and flooded the post with laughter and jokes. However, there were a few people who took offence.

Online users couldn't help but laugh at the woman's antics. Image: Drs Producoes

A humoured @yolandaparkies stated:

"I love the attempt at the American accent! Chefs kiss. No notes."

@stallian7 laughed and said to the public:

"Charlize Theron is a true Amerikaner. Afriforum should learn from her."

@vhuhwavhomaumela wrote in the comments:

"Girl? That switch to the American accent had me choking on my coffee."

@mbalentlechris asked the Afrikaner:

"How long did it take for you to practise? Yoh, I want to know."

An entertained @ngatomatshengwana said to the woman:

"Just tell her the truth. You are staying with us. You can't leave our Cupcake."

@relaxa_saan, who couldn't see the humour in the TikTok post, added their opinion in the comment section:

"Do you understand the meaning of refugee? Any refugee granted citizenship in the USA is not allowed to go back or visit their country. I'm surprised, you're a perfect example of ignorance."

According to the USCIS, refugees in the USA can travel back to their country but need to obtain a Refugee Travel Document as returning may jeopardise their refugee status.

