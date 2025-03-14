A school pupil had South Africans fixated on his fancy footwork and was showered in compliments countrywide

The unknown learner drew the attention of people who were surprised that a white man could move like that

Netizens across Mzansi showered the young man in praise with the majority of people making fun of recent politics

A learner had Mzansi mesmerised with his slick dance moves. Images: Deagreez, Lilly Roadstones

Source: Getty Images

If there's one thing some South Africans have in their veins, it's an amazing sense of rhythm. A learner stunned netizens across Mzansi after serving up some fire dance moves at home. South Africans had nothing but props to give the young man and joked about recent political upheavals the country had been experiencing.

The aim is not to sweat

Instagram user _iamsphe shared the clip of the young man giving the audience some straight heat. Folks across Mzansi couldn't get enough of the moves and showered the young man in compliments. Getting a South African into a room with some banging beats usually results in an impressive display of rhythm. Watch the clip here.

See a snap of the video below:

The land of rhythm

People across the country love having a good time with some good music blaring in the background. Weekends are fun for South Africans looking to unwind, and many love to head to a dance floor to let out some moves in the same way as the young man above. Unlike with the learner, however, some drinks and a club like environment would be the norm.

Partying is a popular pass time for South Africa's extroverts. Image: Robert Daly

Source: Getty Images

Even though the weekends are a time to unwind for most South Africans, December time is when the real party begins. South Africans were proud of the boy's skills and made remarks about how Donald Trump had no idea about what's happening in Mzansi.

Read the comments below:

mathumomhodi said:

"Trump is not getting our people for himself . NO! 🔥"

young_breezely mentioned:

"They need to show Donald Trump this video 😂"

mandy_tshabalala commented:

"Oom Trump this one isn't coming he's real South-Africa. Yaaaaaas boooy."

lord.xhosa asked:

"Why do you dance better than my friends?"

sasha_bathory posted:

"Alarming to see South Aricans in these comments who can't tell the difference between a light skinned Coloured and a white Afrikaner. 😭 Nee man, ek ken a Hottie as ek een sien."

theyandzz jokingly asked:

"Wait a minute!! Weren't they supposed to have no rhythm?"

pharbie019 said:

"Rainbow Nation for the win... The kind of South Africa that'll make Tata proud 😂"

A South African woman shared her excitement about an astronaut-shaped space projector she purchased from Takealot that transforms her bedroom ceiling into a galaxy scene.

Source: Briefly News