A South African woman shared her excitement about an astronaut-shaped space projector she purchased from Takealot that transforms her bedroom ceiling into a galaxy scene

In her TikTok video, @moipatli3 showcases the projector's ability to display various nebula effects and twinkling stars, creating a peaceful atmosphere that helps with sleep

The content creator enthusiastically recommends the R500 device to followers who struggle with sleep, saying they'll enjoy "sweet dreams" just like she has since buying it

One woman shared a clip showing how she sleeps peacefully because of a night light. Images: @moipatli3

Content creator @moipatli3, who typically posts tutorials about wigs and other personal content, shared her enthusiasm for an unusual sleep aid she purchased online.

In her TikTok video, she urges viewers to search for an astronaut space projector star projector Galaxy Night Light LED on Takealot.com, promising it will transform their sleep experience.

Sleeping under the stars

The projector, priced at just under R500, features an astronaut design with a head that connects magnetically to the body, allowing users to adjust the angle of projection. According to the content creator, the device displays stunning nebula effects with twinkling stars on her bedroom ceiling, creating a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.

People shouldn't complain that they can't sleep properly, she insists in the video, claiming that since purchasing the projector, she's enjoyed better sleep and sweet dreams. To prove she isn't exaggerating, she tilts her camera upward to show viewers the cosmic display covering her ceiling and confirms that the recording is from her actual bedroom.

The astronaut-shaped projector comes with a remote control that allows users to adjust patterns, brightness, and rotation speed. It also features a timer function that automatically turns off after 45 or 90 minutes, ideal for those who want to fall asleep under the starry display without leaving it on all night.

A woman shared a review of how an online purchase she made is helping her sleep at night. Images: @moipatli3

Followers enchanted by cosmic bedroom

Social media users had mixed but mostly positive reactions to the space projector:

@Sethu 🎀💕 confessed:

"Ka mo tseba ngwano hle . Ne ki patla room ya boyfriend everyday .😭😂"

@Heavenly Harvest 🌱 joked:

"One day nizo vuka le le ko another planet 🪐 Yazi 😂😂😂"

@Nkateko_Nunuza🎀 expressed concern:

"I get dizzy with the normal light, this will make things worse 😂😂😩"

@Scene Stealer lamented:

"Cries renting a room without a ceiling 😥😂"

@Mosimanegape Maseko decided:

"Definitely getting this for my daughter."

@mileshsa420 shared her experience:

"This is soooo addictive😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😩I feel like ke yona e nkatang when am sleeping, and I can watch the ceiling till I fall asleep like a baby😭😭😭"

@king quipped:

"Sweet dreams txa di astronauts 😏 Le tia di astrologist lena 😅😅😅"

