A local lady ordered pants from Temu, but what she received was a comically oversized pair, which she showed online

The babe shared a TikTok video of herself laughing off the pants as they swallowed her whole, clearly a sizing mishap

Social media users were in stitches, shocked that she went for the pants in the first place, with some advising her to iron them

A woman showed off her pants from Temu, disappointed that they came big and looked different than in the picture. Image: @lisa_m_beth

Source: Instagram

Ordering clothes online from retailers like Temu and Shein and others can often feel like a gamble. You might think you're getting a trendy item, only to end up with something completely different. While many people are lucky enough to receive what they exactly ordered, others can find themselves with a surprise, whether it's an item that looks nothing like the pictures or a package that is small, almost like receiving a toy or a full-sized product.

A young lady, TikTok user @lisa.m.beth, ordered pants from Temu, and what she received left her rolling in laughter, with online users joining in after viewing the clip on the video streaming platform.

The woman shows what she ordered vs what she got

In the clip, @lisa.m.beth shows off the pants, proudly holding up the image of what she thought she would be getting. The camera then switches to her standing outside her home, and to her surprise, the pants are far too big, almost comically oversized, with fabric loose around her legs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the lady's Temu order

The clip gained 170K views, 3.5K likes and over 1K comments from social media users who shared mixed reactions. Some were shocked by the extreme size difference, while others couldn't stop laughing, with a few jokingly calling the trousers, 'Aladdin pants.' Others said there was nothing wrong with the pants, asking @lisa.m.beth to iron them, saying they would look just like in the picture.

A young lady had social media users joking about her pants that she ordered online after seeing her trying them on. Image: @lisa_m_beth

Source: Instagram

User @Tshawekazi Batyi said:

"Maybe because it's not your size🤣🤣and you didn't iron it 🫣🤐."

User @Inonge asked:

"😂😂😂 Even the advertised one looks bad. What did you like about it?"

User @Sis T detailed:

"I have 3 jumpsuits and a dress all were a FAIL 😂 Not anymore. I go to a shop, fit and pay 🤣."

User @user3960551180628 joked:

"Maybe if you can iron it and put your hands in the pocket😂😂."

User @LeapOnlineStore shared:

"Close the zip first ma at least 🤭😂Sending you love from Liberia 😙🤣."

User @user2011200800340 said:

"Nothing wrong with the trousers. Just you chose the wrong size. Your mistake gal🤣🤣."

3 Brielfy News online shopping fails

A local woman who ordered an R380 blender from Takealot shared that she received a completely different item from what she had ordered from the online store.

A woman was left disappointed after unboxing a handbag she ordered from an online store on Temu, only to find a hand-sized bag that looks like a toy.

A student thought she was buying Crocs for R22 when they had a massive online sale, but when her order arrived, she realised she had ordered the Crocs Jibbitz instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News