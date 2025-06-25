A South African man from Cape Town pleaded with people to try their best and stay away from the townships

The chap shared horrific incidents that he witnessed in one day, which makes it hard for many to survive

Social media users were stunned by his experiences and took his advice while also sharing their thoughts in the comments section

A guy from Cape Town, Lloyd, advised people to take the opportunity of moving out of the townships with both hands.

The man emphasised how bad and unsafe it is to live in the townships and highlighted the danger of choosing to settle there. On Tuesday, he told the people of Mzansi that he had taken his car to the car wash when he got a call to meet up with a friend.

The chap was chilling at a shisanyama, but he had to cut his meal short to attend to his mate. His car wasn’t ready, so he took a taxi. Lloyd asked the driver not to take the route to Lower as it is a dangerous area, no matter what time of day it is.

Unfortunately, the driver had to drop off a couple of people in Lower, and as a result, his request wasn’t accepted. On their way to Lower, they saw a couple of taxis that were destroyed.

Drivers warned them to turn their car around as the road was filled with robbers carrying guns. They demanded cash and other valuables from drivers and commuters.

Lloyd’s taxi managed to escape after he pleaded with the hardheaded driver to turn the car around. He met up with his mate and returned to the shisanyama only to find the guys who were washing his car dead.

SA discuss dangerous township life on TikTok

Lloyd’s story resonated with many people who live in the township. He pleaded with people to work hard and escape the dangerous life:

“If you’re living in the suburbs and your bond is killing you, please work hard and make a plan to keep paying for it.”

Murder and other acts of violence from townships always headline the news. People often say that gunshots have become the norm in the township as the gun goes off multiple times a day:

“If you get a chance, don’t come back.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi discusses township life in viral TikTok

Social media users interacted with Lloyd in a thread of comments:

@TopDog said:

“Thanks, Lloyd, for sharing the truth about Kasi life. I will never stay there again. It's traumatic.”

@tamara_magwashu explained:

“Bhuti, when I left home for varsity, I made a vow to myself that I would not go back to the township. When I finished my studies, I went to rent a flat. I managed to build a house for my mom outside of the township and moved her. I’m never going back to ekasi. That’s not a place to live. The gossip, fights, crime, and jealousy are too much.”

@A83tiara said:

“I would rather starve than go back to the township.”

@Siphesande Sande Makgetha 🇿🇦 commented:

“Can we acknowledge that either you pray, or someone prays for you all the time?”

@SnfZAKHE wrote:

“We once left a spot. Five minutes later, seven people were shot dead during a robbery. Two died at the exact spot we were standing in.”

