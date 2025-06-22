uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member Floyd Shivambu is moving quickly as he debates whether to begin a new political party

The former Secretary-General of the party has set up a WhatsApp number and a form where interested citizens could sign up

South Africans were split by the latest development, with some asking whether he had consulted everyone as promised

Floyd Shivambu is moving quickly as he aims to shake up the political landscape. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Floyd Shivambu is wasting no time when it comes to possibly starting a new political party.

The former Secretary-General of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party announced that he would be beginning the consultation process to see if South Africans felt that there was a need for a new party.

Shivambu made the statement during a media briefing on 19 June 2025, which was not sanctioned by the MK Party. During the briefing, Shivambu maintained that he would remain a member of Jacob Zuma’s movement, but would embark on the process of talking to the people of South Africa.

The press briefing became a big talking point, as Shivambu also took cheap shots at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC).

Shivambu creates platforms for citizens to sign up

Three days after unveiling his plans, Shivambu took to social media to state that he’s received a lot of interest already.

Taking to social media, he revealed that they had a WhatsApp number where people could sign up to be a part of the process, as well as a form citizens could fill in.

“Thank you to the people of South Africa and everyone who’s shown interest in the establishment of a new political movement in South Africa. We humbly request those who want to be part of this process to submit their details,” he said.

He added that they remained committed to the agenda of total emancipation and freedom.

You can view his post below.

South Africans left with more questions

Shivambu’s latest move sparked mixed reactions online, as some questioned whether he criss-crossed the country to speak to everyone as promised, while others were eager to show their support for the former Economic Freedom Fighters member.

@_HerchelleR said:

“He vhanna, so it took just 3 days to criss-cross the country? All corners from Musina to Cape Town?”

@TalentNyonie suggested:

“Please make Mbuyiseni your vice, thank you.”

@Stimela_Mgazi added:

“I really do not understand your stance, my brother, but I wish you well.”

@Markosonke1 noted:

“Floyd: We are building a movement for the people. Also Floyd: Drops WhatsApp number like it’s a side hustle. So, this is how we register for political freedom now? No policies, just vibes and a link. At this rate, even Herbalife is more organised.”

@MoyaProf said:

“The chosen one, comrade Floyd Nyiko Shivambu, will pick up the spear in favour of all true progressive forces to propel the liberation agenda.”

@zito142 stated:

“Floyd is starting a Spaza shop. The same person who discouraged people from opening political parties in South Africa.”

@IamEriOluwa added:

“Congratulations on your new adventure. At the very least, you will learn that no one is perfect and that where there are cows, there will be manure. If you manage to secure more votes than Mmusi Maimane in the next election, you will have achieved a significant victory. However, if you don't surpass that, you risk becoming another COPE in the making.”

@Margolis01 said:

“You failed in politics, my brother. It is better if you wake up and start a church. Shame.”

@khumbs stated:

“Hawu, the consultation process is complete already. That was quick.”

