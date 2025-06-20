John Steenhuisen opened up on Helen Zille's candidacy for a mayoral post in Johannesburg, saying he didn't have a say

Steenhuisen stated that he was not on the selection panel, but that Zille would have to compete for the post like everyone else

South Africans mocked Steenhuisen for his comments, saying that he had no power because Zille was his boss

John Steenhuisen Says He Has No Say in Helen Zille’s Mayoral Bid, SA Jokes That She’s the Boss

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is planning to announce its mayoral candidates for the 2026 Local Government Elections, and many are curious about whether Helen Zille will be one of the names on the list.

The former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier has stated that she is considering making herself available to run as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate.

The Federal Chairperson is reportedly one of at least eight DA members who are keen to contest mayoral posts in Gauteng’s metros, but John Steenhuisen maintained that he has no say over who is chosen.

Selection panel to determine mayoral candidates

Speaking about the upcoming announcement of candidates, Steenhuisen said that Zille would have to compete for the post just like everyone else. He further explained that a selection panel, which doesn’t include him, will determine who is chosen to contest the elections next year.

"The party can't endorse any candidate until the process is completed. There are three candidates, as far as I'm aware, and that selection panel will sit in due course,” he said.

He added that the candidates would be interviewed and would have to present their plans to turn Johannesburg around if they were elected as mayor.

“They'll also have to go through a number of questions that they will have to answer," Steenhuisen confirmed.

South Africans are divided by Steenhuisen’s comment

Social media users weighed in on Steenhuisen’s comments, and while some felt that Zille was a good candidate, others mocked Steenhuisen for having no say as party leader.

Aj Smith said:

“Irrespective. We all know she is exactly what Johannesburg needs. Zille plus time equals a positive and results-driven outcome. Anyone serious about the dismal performance of Johannesburg to date will vote for her, should she stand for Mayor of Johannesburg.”

Quinton Lesch stated:

“This serves as proof that John Steenhuisen is on his way out. He has systematically been sidelined; therefore, this reply. John will be phased out or redeployed in due course. The DA has consolidated its energy, and they are keeping tight-lipped about everything, especially after the Liam Jacobs fiasco. This is the DA's way to calm the storm. We aren't stupid.”

Xolani Khabazela joked:

“She's his senior anyway. He needs to show her some respect.”

Ntodeni Khorommbi added:

“Because Helen is the boss.”

Thapelo Dlamini said:

“That position is for Helen Zille. There's no one better than her. Johannesburg needs her.”

Mkhululi Ngqeza added:

“It's your boss, you can't say no.”

Khotso Mzupasainyova Shomang stated:

“John is just a puppet president.”

Zille considers running for mayoral post

Briefly News reported that Zille said she was thinking about running for the mayor of Johannesburg.

The Democratic Alliance's federal chair said that Johannesburg was in dire need of fixing.

Zille said she would have to talk to her family about the possibility before she made a decision.

