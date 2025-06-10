The MK Party has responded to Democratic Alliance Federal Chairperson Helen Zille's desire to run for the Mayor of Johannesburg

This was after Zille recently said that she is considering running in the campaign to be Johannesburg's number one citizen

The MK Party said the DA played a part in Johannesburg's destruction, and South Africans shared their views on the MKP's stance

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news, and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The MK Party does not want Helen Zille to be the mayor of Johannesburg. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The official opposition, the MK Party, has rejected Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille's intent to run for the Mayor of Johannesburg. The party blamed the DA for the condition of the City of Johannesburg.

MK Party blames DA for Jozi

The party posted a statement on its @MkhontoweSizwe X account where it slammed Zille's desire to be the first citizen of Johannesburg. The party said that the DA is partly to blame for the city of Johannesburg's condition. The party also said that there are many men and women who are capable and qualified to be the mayor of Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The MKP said that it was nonsensical to think that Zille, who is a Capetonian, could be the mayor of a city she is alien to. It also slammed the African National Congress (ANC) and Dada Morero, the current mayor of Johannesburg, who is the ANC's regional chairperson in Johannesburg.

The MK Party, the official opposition in Parliament, also accused the DA of being biased towards white people and not having the interests of black people at heart.

The MKP does not want Helen Zille to be Johannesburg's mayor. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"There are more than enough black candidates who can adequately fulfil the mayoral mandate in the City of Johannesburg. The MK Party remains steadfast in our belief that the failures of the ANC should not be recycled, nor should they rest on the shoulders of candidates who want to effect real change," it said.

Read the X statement here:

Why does Helen Zille want to be JHB's mayor?

The Democratic Alliance approached Zille to run for mayor, a proposal she is still considering. Zille said she wants to consult with her Cape Town-based family before making the decision. Zille had previously said that the city is in a state of decay that can be fixed.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users roasted the MK Party's rejection of Zulle's candidacy.

Alunamda asked:

"How do you reject another party's mayoral candidate?"

SewelaNkoana said:

"Someone, please explain to Nhlamulo how these things work."

Wandile asked:

"Why would you write such long statements rejecting another party's candidate?"

Khehla Zwide asked:

"What exactly are you rejecting? That the SA cannot pick and choose their leadership like you do?"

Hosea said:

"You guys get bored a lot to the point where you write letters about the affairs of other political parties. This is the problem of being led by people who have never led any political party structure."

Ndu Xe said:

"Did normal people vote for this nonsense?"

MK Party rejects Enoch Godongwana's 3rd budget speech

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party rejected Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's third budget speech. Godongwana tabled the budget speech in May after two failed attempts.

The MK Party joined the Economic Freedom Fighters in rejecting the speech. The party's Brian Molefe said Godongwana delivered the same speech the ANC delivered for 30 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News