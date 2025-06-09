Vuyo Zungula Removed as President of ATM, South Africans Disturbed
- The African Transformation Movement removed Vuyo Zungula as its president and replaced him with Professor Caesar Nongqunga
- The party's national executive committee met, and its leaders agreed that the party's advocacy and organisation-building would be separated
- Zungula remains the party's parliamentary leader, while Nongqunga will be focused on leading the party, leaving many South Africans confused
JOHANNESBURG — South Africans were not happy when the African Transformation Movement removed Vuyo Zungula as the party's leader. Professor Caesar Nongqunga will be the party's new leader.
ATM sacks Vuyo Zungula as leader
According to TimesLIVE, Zungula remains the party's leader in parliament as the party's national executive committee met to discuss the party's leadership. The committee agreed that Zungla will remain as the party's parliamentary leader while Nongqunga ascends to the position of the party's leader.
Zungula led the party from its inception in 2018 as a faith-based political party. The party won two seats in the National Assembly after the 2024 general elections, in which no political party won a majority. The party described Nongqunga, the leader of the Twelve Apostles Church, as a beacon of hope for many.
Stories about the ATM
The African Transformation Movement called for a probe into the food-related deaths that occurred in October 2024. This was after the country experienced over 294 food poisoning since February 2024.
Zungula also called for the government to expropriate hijacked buildings to be used for student accommodation and Small, Micro, and Medium Enterprises. This was after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Act into law.
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on X condemned the party's decision to replace Zungula.
Kane asked:
"Why would you replace such a young, energetic leader with a Tinubu?"
Black Son said;
"Old men taking jobs from young men in this unemployment."
The Truth said:
"I did not vote for this!"
Siya SA asked:
'"Why would they so that?"
Thixo wamaXhosa said:
"Zungula was a frontman for this madala to begin with."
The BZA said:
"I dunno what's going on, but this man doesn't look very transformative."
King said:
"Vuyo will be the next SG of the MKP. That is his biggest mistake ever."
Ofentse said:
"I honestly have never seen this man before."
Lumkile Ka Ngqiqo asked:
"What is this madala bringing to the table? The whole church flock? He's got his congregation empire, and Vuyo is just a member of the congregation anyway."
Vuyo Zungula calls for death penalty
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zungula called for the death penalty, and said the party would reinstate it if voted into parliament. Zungula said countries like Botswana, with the death penalty, do not experience problems with crime.
Zungula also said that the party would encourage the South African Police Service members to shoot to kill criminals who threaten their lives. His call for the death penalty received mixed reactions.
