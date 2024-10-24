The African Transformation Movement party has called on the Public Protector to intervene in the food poisoning crisis

The government declared the outbreak, which it said stemmed from a chemical agent, as a national security threat

Gauteng has experienced over 294 food poisoning cases since February 2024, mostly resulting from snack consumption

SA's food poisoning crisis has spurred the ATM party to knock on the Public Protector's door for an intervention. Images: @EdgarLegoale, @newsnoteSA, @POWER987News

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — The escalating food poisoning crisis has been taken to the doors of the Public Protector.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) heightened calls for intervention as the province and other parts of South Africa continued to record incidents in its letter to the Chapter 9 institution dated 22 October 2024.

ATM heightens calls for intervention

Earlier this week, the government declared the trend a national security threat, and the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) launched an effort to determine the cause of the spate in conjunction with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Agriculture, and the National Consumer Commission, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Gauteng has recorded over 294 food poisoning cases since February, including in Ekurhuleni, Focheville, Tshwane and Soweto, resulting in at least 16 deaths.

In its response to ATM's letter, the Office of the Public Protector stated:

"The Public Protector acknowledges receipt of the letter and will assess the complaint to determine whether a mandate exists to investigate the allegations therein."

It said an outcome would be communicated within 10 working days.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula called on the institution to probe the cause of the outbreak, which NatJOINTS determined stemmed from a chemical agent.

His letter noted a list of Gauteng schools and the number of pupils who'd fallen ill, including:

Fochville Secondary School, 74;

Bronkhorstspruit Primary School, 25; and

Emmangweni Primary School, 16.

Authorities linked to the sale of expired food, notably snacks.

"This ongoing crisis continues to cost our country many lives, especially the youth. The situation raises concerns about the Health Department's negligence. The continued sale of unsafe food products highlights severe lapses in oversight," said Zungula.

"We must hold these entities accountable for their failures, which endanger public health and violate established laws designed to protect consumers."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News