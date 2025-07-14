Tiffany Meek appeared in court on 14 July in connection with the murder of her son, Jayden-Lee

An interview Meek gave after the murder has been shared again, showing her calling for justice

South Africans shared their thoughts on the interview, considering that Meek was arrested two months later

GAUTENG – South Africans are still in disbelief following Tiffany Meek's arrest in connection with the murder of her own son.

The 31-year-old appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 14 July 2025, charged with the murder of the 11-year-old Jayden-Lee. Meek is also charged with defeating the ends of justice, crimen injuria and obstructing the course of justice.

While her arrest in connection with the murder has left many in disbelief, a video of an interview she did after the murder has raised more questions.

eNCA republishes video of Meek’s interview

Following her first appearance in court, eNCA shared footage of an interview the broadcaster did with her on 15 May 2025, a day after Jayden-Lee was found dead.

In the interview, Meek blamed police for bungling the case, saying that their investigation was garbage. She stated that they were negligent, complaining that the police didn’t search the complex where they lived in Fleurhof, Johannesburg, and anything could have happened during that time.

She also revealed that she didn’t stay at the complex the night of Jayden-Lee’s disappearance, instead spending the night at her mother’s home. She was told to come home after her son’s body was discovered.

Meek sends chilling warning during interview

During the interview, Meek was also asked whether she had a message for whoever murdered her son.

“Pray that the police find you before my family does. Because my family wants justice. I need justice,” she stated.

She added that it wasn’t fair because Jayden-Lee wasn’t a rude child and didn’t hurt anyone, so she couldn’t understand why anyone would hurt him.

“Jayden was my life, and he will remain my life,” she also stated.

How did social media users react?

South Africans weren’t sure what to make of the interview, as some citizens noted her statements following her arrest.

Shakierah Kyra Tille Hendricks asked:

“Why leave your place of residence overnight if your child is missing? If you are not out searching for him, stay at home. You can hear no sadness or empathy in her voice.”

Jerry Koso said:

“I remember this interview. Little did we know she was diverting attention from her to the officers. Now look who is behind bars. Lock her up and give me those keys.”

Zynab Zynab noted:

“She was so calm. No remorse.”

Samantha Nicole Harrison added:

“No remorse. No tears. Giggles and blaming others.”

Lerato Thwane said:

The child was in that flat all along, otherwise why did she refuse for her flat to be searched? And she was just making an alibi by sleeping at her mom’s place. She knew that the child would later be placed by the stairs. There was also a pillow with blood later found in her flat, and she said he had a nosebleed the previous night.”

Laaiqah James noted:

“Still so sketchy. She must have had someone help her if she slept at her mother's place that night. Who left him on the staircase?”

Mafungwashe Hlombe stated:

“They always blame the police to take the eyes away from themselves.”

Melissa Govender reacted angrily:

“Cold and heartless😡. I won’t even refer to her as a human. How could she sit there and point fingers and make accusations, all the while she was guilty of killing her own child? She’s the devil.”

