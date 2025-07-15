The Roodepoort Magistrates Court heard on 14 July 2025 how blood was found in different parts of Jayden-Lee Meek's Fleurhof home

Meek was found dead outside his home on 14 May, one day after he reportedly went missing and was last seen

His mother, Tiffany, is facing charges including murder and is in custody, awaiting a bail hearing

JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service uncovered a trail of blood that was found in Tiffany Meek's house, where she allegedly murdered her son, Jayden-Lee Meek. Jayden-Lee Meek was found dead outside his Fleurhof, Roodepoort home, on 14 May 2025, and his mother was arrested for his death.

According to TimesLIVE, her charge sheet showed that Jayden-Lee was killed in his home. Tiffany appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, and obstructing the course of justice. Tiffany allegedly struck him with an object, and blood was found in the house. Blood was found on his bed, bag, and school clothing.

Police find blood in Meek's home

Forensic analysis confirmed that the blood belonged to Jayden-Lee. More evidence was found that pointed to the possibility that he was assaulted in the house.

The police initially did not search her house after she reported Jayden-Lee missing. However, she was arrested in July and named as the prime suspect in her son's murder. Her case has been postponed to 17 July for a bail hearing.

What happened to Jayden-Lee?

Jayden-Lee's body was found on the staircase of the Fleurhof apartments where his mother lived, on 14 July. He was last seen alive when the transport dropped him off at the complex gate the day before.

In an interview that resurfaced, Tiffant blamed the police for not doing their jobs and finding those who killed Jayden-Lee. She said she and her family wanted justice and would not rest until those who killed Jayden-Lee were found.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens were still shaken by the revelations that Tiffany allegedly murdered her son.

Martgo K Arendse asked:

"She reared him thus far. What made her decide to kill him now and think she'll get away with it scot-free?"

Semakalang Mathoho said:

"This case is disturbing. A while mother behind her child's murderer."

River Thando Charity Tshabalala said:

"Sometimes your worst enemy is your mother, whom the universe entrusted to nurture and protect you."

Tshidie Tu said:

"Oh, almighty God, please do not turn your back on us. Good Lord, help us to protect our children and love them in Jesus' name, Amen."

Lk Kemuel said:

"Postnatal depression is not a joke. It's high time the government keps thebabies of mentally unfit mothers until the parents are fit to raise them."

Fathima Vanker Badat said:

"It just goes to show how she played everyone, and everyone believed her. Meanwhile, it was a distraction so that nothing led to her."

ActionSA MP becomes emotional outside of court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA member of Parliament, Dereleen James, struggled to maintain composure and became emotional outside the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court. This was after Tiffany appeared in court for the death of her son, Jayden-Lee.

James stood with members of the community who gathered outside the court. She said the police failed Jayden-Lee when they did not search Tiffany's flat the day he was found.

