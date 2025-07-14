Tiffany Meek made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court, charged with the murder of Jayden-Lee

Angry community members gathered outside the court and vilified Tiffany during her appearance in court as well

Tiffany cried throughout the proceedings, especially after she was told that the matter would be postponed

Tiffany Meek has been charged with the murder of her own son, Jayden-Lee. Image: @ActionSocietySA/ @ewnreporter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Tiffany Meek, the mother of Jayden-Lee, has officially been charged with his murder.

The 11-year-old was found dead on 14 May 2025, a day after he was last seen. His body had multiple bruises and showed signs of severe trauma.

His body was dumped on the stairwell outside his apartment, with his family claiming that he never came home after school on 13 May 2025, despite his transport confirming that he was dropped off at the Swazi apartment complex in Fleurhof, Johannesburg.

Meek makes her first appearance in court

The 31-year-old mother made her first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 14 July 2025, charged with his murder. She is also charged with defeating the ends of justice and criminal injuria.

Meek appeared with a mask on but was ordered to take it off by the magistrate. Community members who gathered inside the court also demanded that she show her face. She had no legal representative, as her lawyer did not appear.

The matter has been postponed until 18 July 2025, for further bail information to be gathered and for a bail application to be held. Meek cried throughout the proceedings and got more emotional upon hearing that she would spend more days behind bars.

*This is a developing story and will be updated.

