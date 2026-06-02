Nota Baloyi has reacted to the sudden political move by Liam Jacobs, who has exited Patriotic Alliance and returned to the Democratic Alliance (DA)

This came after Gayton McKenzie responded to the exit, saying Liam was never trusted within the PA ranks

Social media has responded to Nota's X post, offering their own reactions to the saga

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Podcaster and former music executive Nota Baloyi has reacted to the leader of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Gayton McKenzie's, remarks on Liam Jacobs.

This came after Liam Jacobs' abrupt exit from the PA as he headed back to the Democratic Alliance (DA). The defection reportedly took place on 31 May 2026; however, Mzansi caught wind of this sudden move on 1 June 2026, and Nota added his voice.

Nota Baloyi has reacted to Gayton McKenzie's remarks about Liam Jacobs. Image: LavidaNota/X, BeyondTheHeadlines/Facebook, Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: UGC

What Gayton said about Liam Jacobs returning to the DA

In a scathing video shared by @MDNNewss X account, McKenzie criticised the DA's supposed treatment of coloured members, warning Jacobs that they do not allow their members to rise in political ranks.

He also said that the party will not be shaken by his departure, saying they will defeat the party in the upcoming elections. On Jacob's character, Gayton alleged that all members of the party did not trust Jacobs while he was within the PA. He also said he is ready to fight for the DA.

"If Liam Jacobs wants a war with the PA, he should continue with what he's doing. We will make social media very uncomfortable for him."

Nota was amused by this, so he said, "Finish him!"

Confirming his return, the DA said they welcome him back into the party.

"Liam’s return to the DA is a reflection of the kind of party we are building. A big, growing and inclusive political home for all South Africans who want our country to work.

"The DA is growing across communities and across the country because more and more South Africans can see that we are serious about the future. We are not interested in the politics of chaos, personality cults, and empty promises," the statement read.

Nota Baloyi reacted to Liam Jacobs' exit from the PA. Image: liamjacobs

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to Liam's return to the DA

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@Millyd16 stated:

"He also likes appearing on TV and YouTube asking CEOs irrelevant questions, and abo Gayton was keeping him under lock and key."

@neavyfornow reacted:

"Ag please, Gayton! Your leadership is one-dimensional, and your identity politics is divisive. I’m glad Liam left PA, and he must fall on his sword for all his blunders. May Liam rebuild is political career."

SA compares Liam to Floyd Shivambu

In a previous report from Briefly News, after announcing his exit, Mzansi spared no time to troll Liam, calling him out on his decision to leave the PA.

People even compared him to politician Floyd Shivambu, who went from joining the Economic Freedom Fighters, to joining the uMkhonto we Sizwe party and then leaving to start his own political party, Afrika Mayibuye.

Source: Briefly News