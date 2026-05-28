On Thursday, 28 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Unathi Nkayi's allegations after Thomas Msengana's Kaya FM comeback

This was after Unathi made claims about past decisions at the station and namedropped the former MTV host

Social media praised the former Kaya FM breakfast show host's graceful response to Unathi Nkayi's controversial comments

Sizwe Dhlomo fired back at Unathi Nkayi's claims after Thomas Msengana's Kaya FM comeback. Image: sizwedhlomo, unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has responded after Unathi Nkayi celebrated her ex-husband, Thomas Msengana, returning to host the Kaya 959 Breakfast Show. In her celebratory comment, Unathi made some serious allegations involving Sizwe.

On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, Dhlomo announced that he would be exiting Siz The World around July 2026 after six years at Kaya 959. However, in a shocking move, Kaya 959 said his resignation was effective immediately and announced Thomas Msengana as the interim host.

What did Unathi Nkayi say about Sizwe Dhlomo after his Kaya FM exit?

After Msengana’s announcement as Sizwe’s replacement, Unathi Nkayi broke her silence and celebrated her ex-husband landing the gig. She alleged that Kaya FM was under new ownership and that the old guard had taken Msengana off air to spite her family and put Sizwe in his stead.

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"They took him off breakfast to spite us as a family and put Sizwe there. Now that they have new owners, they have asked him back in the interim. Look at God," she said.

When pressed by fans to clarify her statement, Unathi said,

"You have missed a lot, and it will all be revealed in time."

How did Sizwe Dhlomo respond to Unathi Nkayi's claims?

After a screenshot of Unathi’s comments was reshared on X (Twitter), Sizwe Dhlomo responded to her allegations. He clarified that he did not replace Thomas Msengana, but Dineo Moloisane did. The post was captioned:

“Lies again. I didn’t even do the show after Thomas. Dineo did. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Unathi Nkayi

Social media users applauded Sizwe Dhlomo for handling the allegations with grace. Some, such as Nota Baloyi, made serious allegations against Unathi Nkayi.

Here are some of the comments:

@lavidaNOTA alleged:

“She is on a self-destructive warpath. Keep her in your prayers… Worst part is that she’s the one who tried to have her ex-husband fired by coming after those who hired him & accusing him of being a rape apologist, as one of the reasons she got a divorce. She can’t even sing!😔”

@Dzumielv advised:

"At some point, Unathi needs to heal. There is much going on in our lives, including hers. Why can’t she focus on the important things going on in HER life?"

@LesG_SA joked:

“Maybe Unathi had a crush on you, my guy, and you looked the other way!”

@FollowMakhi shared:

“Let's allow them to celebrate their short celebration, next week Grootman is launching his station Sizwe FM🔥”

SA reacted after Sizwe Dhlomo responded to Unathi Nkayi's allegations. Image: kaya959

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo opens up about beef with Unathi Nkayi

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo opened up about the reason why he and Unathi Nkayi do not see eye to eye.

During an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, the seasoned broadcaster also shared why he cannot bring himself to forgive the former Idols SA judge.

Source: Briefly News