Kaya FM broke its silence after Sizwe Dhlomo announced his surprise departure from its flagship breakfast show

The station named Dhlomo's interim replacement for its weekday breakfast slot during June, and when the permanent presenters would be named

Dhlomo revealed how much he invested in the construction of his home studio and hinted at new projects ahead

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Kaya FM named Sizwe Dhlomo’s successor after he left the station. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Kaya FM has released a statement confirming that Sizwe Dhlomo has left the radio station. The station also confirmed who would temporarily replace Dhlomo and when it would announce a new breakfast show team.

On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo caught listeners by surprise when he announced his exit from Kaya FM. After Dhlomo's surprise announcement, Kaya FM issued a formal statement confirming that his exit from its flagship breakfast show, Siz the World with Sizwe Dhlomo, was effective immediately.

“Kaya 959 has confirmed that Sizwe Dhlomo will leave the station’s breakfast show, Siz the World with Sizwe Dhlomo, effective 27 May 2026, ending an important chapter in the station’s morning offering,” part of the statement read.

Kaya FM names Sizwe Dhlomo's interim replacement

The station also outlined its plans for the coming months, confirming that a refreshed breakfast show team will be introduced in June 2026, with new programmes expected to be officially launched in July.

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“Kaya 959 will announce its new breakfast show team in June, with the refreshed programme scheduled to launch in July 2026,” part of the statement read.

In the interim, the station confirmed that veteran broadcaster Thomas Msengana will take over the 06:00 to 09:00 weekday breakfast slot throughout June. Kaya FM noted that further details about the permanent breakfast team will be shared once the new lineup has been finalised.

“During June, the 06:00 to 09:00 weekday breakfast slot will be hosted by Thomas Msengana, ensuring listeners continue to wake up to a familiar voice from the station while Kaya prepares for the next chapter in its morning offering,” the statement further read.

Sizwe Dhlomo finally reveals cost of home studio

In other entertainment news, Sizwe Dhlomo finally lifted the veil on one of his closely guarded secrets following his exit from Kaya 959.

While speaking on air, Dhlomo confirmed how much he invested in his state-of-the-art home studio.

He further hinted that the studio will not be idle, suggesting that it will be heavily used in the coming months as he continues with new projects. The former MTV presenter dropped the details after his co-hosts, Mpho Maboi and Mfundo Mabalane, grilled him for not informing them beforehand that he would be leaving.

Dhlomo previously hosted the production duo of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, as well as singer Donald, at his home studio.

Kaya FM broke its silence on Sizwe Dhlomo’s departure. Image: kaya959

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo’s Kaya 959 exit

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo's former radio co-host, Sol Phenduka, reacted to his sudden exit from Kaya 959.

Previously, when Kaya FM fired Sol, Sizwe expressed disappointment, saying that he added so much value to the breakfast show.

Source: Briefly News