“Is It for 2 Days?”: SA Woman’s R3,456 Woolies Grocery Haul for Family of 4 Leaves Mzansi Stunned
A South African content creator shared a TikTok video on 26 May 2026 showing what R3,456 buys a family of four at Woolworths. The clip from Raphaella’s Kitchen left Mzansi stunned as they could not believe how little the money stretched at the premium retailer.
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The haul sparked a wave of reactions, and not the good kind. South Africans flooded the comments with shock, humour, and a whole lot of relatability.
Mzansi reacts to the Woolies price reality
Many commenters said the groceries looked like a two-day supply at most. Others pointed to rival stores like Food Lovers Market as a better value for money. Some joked that Checkers would leave you with even fewer items for the same amount.
The reactions say a lot about where Woolworths stands in the South African grocery market. The retailer is widely regarded as a premium brand known for quality, ethical sourcing, and organic produce. It attracts health-conscious shoppers, urban professionals, and families who prioritise quality over cost.
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Woolworths is described as a top choice for those who value consistent quality and a wide product selection. That positioning, however, comes at a price most South Africans feel every time they reach the till.
Economists have noted that wages in South Africa have not kept up with inflation, leaving households with less purchasing power than before. For many families, that makes a R3,456 grocery run at Woolies an uncomfortable stretch, not a weekly reality.
Watch the clip below:
More Woolies grocery hauls
- A woman shared her monthly Woolworths shopping trip, revealing that her usual grocery haul for her family of three now costs over R10,000.
- A popular content creator with over 100,000 followers shared her weekly grocery shopping routine.
- An Instagram user's R6,000 grocery haul fuels debate with Instagram users, highlighting the rising costs of living.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za