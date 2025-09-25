A popular content creator with over 100,000 followers shared her weekly grocery shopping routine

The young mother spent over R10,000 in just one day on groceries and essentials, with her Woolworths bill alone coming to R5,070

South Africans flooded the comments with envy and admiration, with many saying the amount she spent equalled their entire monthly or quarterly salaries

A woman's grocery haul at Woolies had Mzansi feeling green.

Source: TikTok

A content creator's weekly grocery shopping routine has left South Africans feeling envious after she shared footage of her luxury shopping spree across multiple stores. The video, posted by @benzaphil on 10 September 2025, shows the popular TikToker with over 100,000 followers doing her weekly restock that involved visiting different locations in one day.

The video starts with the young mother opening her garage and getting into her Mercedes G-Wagon, putting on sunglasses before driving off to begin her shopping marathon. Her caption explained the effort it took:

"Weekly restock had me running laps. 2 different Dischem stores, 3 other stops, and 4 locations just to tick off the list. SHEESH. Motherhood is really not for the weak."

The shopping spree began at Woolworths, where she filled her trolley with premium items, including boxes of clementines, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, mango slices, and coconut chunks. She also picked up fresh vegetables like avocados, butter lettuce, cucumbers, spring onions, cabbage, and baby potatoes, along with organic items, lamb chops, chicken, and various spices and snacks.

Her Woolworths bill came to a massive R5,070, but that was just the beginning. She then visited a local fish store where she bought fresh fish and prawns for over R1,000. At Dischem, she spent R2,600 on baby formula, nappies, wet wipes, and body care products. Another store visit cost her R1,800 for more essentials, and she also stopped at a liquor store for wine.

By the time she finished shopping, it was already evening. The video quickly went viral, getting over 1 million views, 84,000 reactions, and thousands of comments from viewers who were amazed by her spending power.

A woman shared a video showing how she does her weekly restock, leaving Mzansi amazed. Images: @benzaphil

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to luxury grocery haul

The comments section was filled with South Africans expressing their envy and admiration for her lifestyle:

@Nandy & Lily pleaded:

"May this kind of life locate me."

@mpumi shared her struggle:

"I wish one day I could afford to buy my family groceries like this without having to worry about money cos' we are just on survival mode."

@slindo.makhanya manifested:

"I shall live this life."

@Thabo Albert was shocked:

"My salary ended at Woolworths, ja ne this life..."

@keletso was impressed by her car:

"The car."

@bulukaninompilo1944 calculated:

"My 3 months' salary spent in one day, uthulelen Nkosi."

@MaChenge summed it up:

"Boma 10k, but it's a weekly restock."

@Bright Joshua jokingly asked:

"Please can I stay with you?"

Current minimum wage in SA

According to LabourWise, South Africa's national minimum wage increased to R28.79 per hour in March 2025, which means many workers earn around R4,600 per month working full-time. This explains why so many viewers were amazed by the content creator's weekly spending, as it represents more than double what many South Africans earn in an entire month.

Content creator @benzaphil showed the reality of luxury living in South Africa, where her single shopping trip costs more than what most people earn in several months. The minimum wage increase of approximately 4.4% still leaves many families in survival mode, making her ability to spend over R10,000 weekly on groceries seem like an impossible dream for most South Africans.

View the TikTok clip below:

