A Johannesburg content creator has left social media users buzzing after sharing footage of the massive crowds that gathered at Kyalami Race Track for a designer fragrance sale offering up to 50% off luxury brands. The video, posted by @rue_ndlovukazi on 24 September 2025, showed just how popular the ASCO fragrance sale has become, with hundreds of people queuing from the early hours of the morning.

The young woman, who regularly shares lifestyle and beauty content, arrived at the race track at 6 am and managed to finish her shopping by 9 am, avoiding the worst of the crowds that built up later in the day. In her video, she explained that the queues were particularly long this year, possibly because the sale fell on a public holiday, giving more people the chance to attend.

The content creator managed to score some incredible deals during her shopping trip, saving a total of R6,385 on luxury fragrances and beauty products. Her haul included a Blue Seduction Banderas fragrance that normally costs R735 but was available for just R370, and an Impact Spark Tommy Hilfiger fragrance reduced from R1,225 to R660.

The most expensive item in her collection was a Burberry Goddess fragrance, which normally retails for R2,195 but was available at the sale for R1,620. She also picked up Versace Eros for R900 instead of its usual R1,900 price tag, and a Gentleman Givenchy fragrance for R1,070, down from R2,030.

Beyond fragrances, the sale also featured beauty products, with the content creator snagging a Givenchy Foundation for R590 instead of its regular R1,190 price, and two Mini Fenty lipsticks for R250, normally valued at R720.

A woman from Joburg shared details on the latest sale hitting Mzansi, where people could get designer fragrances at discounted prices. Images: @rue_ndlovukazi

Mixed reactions to fragrance sale crowds

The video sparked plenty of discussion in the comments section, with viewers sharing their own experiences and opinions about the annual sale:

@Skinbytendo noted:

"Those are some of the prices ASCO cosmetics has now, especially designer fragrances, but I will go to get this one Givenchy foundation."

@MaiChipiwa🌸 complained:

"Why do I always find out day end, I'll go in the morning."

@Tee declared:

"Nothing can make me stand in that queue."

@PerfumeOryt By Ntombi was shocked by the spending:

"Total spending🥺"

@Bree Bree asked:

"Did they have Dior perfumes?"

@Lindokuhle@Bala shared a negative experience:

"😩😩I am still shocked at the quality, bought some perfumes last year, they were not lasting for 30minutes, never again!!"

@Mpule complained:

"It was chaotic, I regret going. And it's not that cheap."

What makes designer fragrances special

According to experts at Car Cologne, designer fragrances stand out from regular perfumes because they use top-quality essential oils and natural extracts, along with high-grade synthetics. These luxury scents are crafted by master perfumers who spend countless hours blending various notes to achieve the perfect balance, using techniques like maceration and ageing to enhance depth and richness.

Content creator @rue_ndlovukazi showed how these designer fragrances from brands like Versace, Givenchy, and Burberry represent works of art that combine fashion heritage with olfactory excellence. The exclusivity and limited availability of many designer fragrances create a sense of prestige, making events like the Kyalami sale attractive to fragrance enthusiasts looking for luxury scents at more affordable prices.

View the TikTok clip below:

Other sales are making waves in SA

