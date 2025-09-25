A woman named Mrs Gonsalves was visibly stunned when she saw the amount her toiletries from Checkers cost her

Some of the items she bought included sanitary towels, body spray, face cream and serum, and detergent pods

Several internet users advised the woman to buy her toiletries elsewhere, while others assumed what drove up the total cost

A woman paid R846 for her toiletries from Checkers. Images: @mrs.gonsalves

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaner woman was in disbelief when she saw that her toiletries, which she bought from Checkers, cost her R846, showing the realities many South Africans experience regarding the cost of living. Some online community members shared that they knew what was in her shopping bag that made that whopping total.

The shopper, who goes by the name Mrs Gonsalves on her TikTok account, took to the app on 24 September, 2025. She noted that she wasn't making a haul video but expressed her shock at the cost of all the items she purchased, even though she used her Checkers Xtra Savings Rewards card.

Speaking to the online audience, the woman said:

"Let me show you what I bought."

She proceeded to unpack numerous items, which included body wash and cream, shampoo and conditioner, face cream and serum, body spray, detergent pods, and sanitary towels that were on special, to name a few. Mrs Gonsalves revealed that she saved R109 when she used the rewards card.

Some people were shocked by the R846 receipt. Image: IsiMS

Source: Getty Images

Pricey toiletries haul gets South Africans talking

While some South Africans felt they knew the reason behind the expensive toiletries, others took to the comment section to advise the woman where she should have bought the items to avoid spending all those rands.

@lilly_leigh_sa told the upset shopper:

"Try to buy those toiletries from Clicks or Dis-Chem. Most of the time, they have specials."

@gunthe.r wrote in the comments about the receipt:

"When I saw the shampoo, conditioner, and dishwashing pods, I understood why it was R900."

@arnovanwyk596 provided their opinion with a laugh:

"It's the price you have to pay as a woman. Toiletries for men probably cost R200, for the most part, and last for the entire month."

A humorous @blackbird_4 confessed in the comments:

"At this point, I'm using a bar of Sunlight soap as a dishwasher, shampoo, as well as for the body."

After watching the video, @rukaiya0828, equally stunned, wrote:

"Still, it's ridiculous, and I can see she wasn't being extravagant. She was mindful. Nothing prepared you for the shock. I'm just saying."

@ladyjanebeal shared under the post:

"Just for reference purposes, I don't do the grocery shopping. My husband does all that. The last time I shopped, peanut butter was R6.99. I have no idea what things cost these days. I'm too afraid to!"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about shopping hauls

In other news, Briefly News reported that a young woman showcased her R2 600 toiletries haul, noting that she bought the items from different stores, including a shop she dubbed a MimiQ dupe.

reported that a young woman showcased her R2 600 toiletries haul, noting that she bought the items from different stores, including a shop she dubbed a MimiQ dupe. A Cape Town shopper showcased her massive Clicks haul. She revealed that everything she put in her shopping trolley cost more than her bond repayment, but felt that it was all worth it.

A local software developer unveiled how far R2 000 stretched at Makro after she bought household essentials in bulk. The comprehensive haul of toiletries and cleaning supplies impressed many South Africans.

Source: Briefly News