Content creator @mel_xxi1, who works as a software developer, shared a video demonstrating smart shopping strategies through bulk buying at Makro. The TikTok clip shows her unpacking an extensive haul of household essentials, from Dove toiletries to cleaning supplies, all purchased within a R2,000 budget that she estimates will last two to three months.

Smart shopping in SA's economy

With South Africa's current cost of living requiring careful budget management, bulk buying has become an increasingly popular money-saving strategy. Recent data shows that a single person's monthly costs average R10,880.2 without rent, making strategic shopping essential.

Basic household items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and personal care products can significantly impact monthly expenses, making bulk purchasing at wholesale prices an effective way to manage household budgets over extended periods.

Market data indicates that everyday essentials like washing powder, dish soap, and toiletries have also seen significant price increases, with household cleaning products averaging between R50-150 per item at regular retailers.

Expert, Farook Mohammed, shared insights with Briefly News on how shoppers can maximize their savings when buying in bulk. He stated:

"Bulk buying can be a smart way to cut costs, but it’s important to plan wisely. Focus on non-perishable essentials like cleaning supplies and toiletries, compare prices per unit to ensure real savings, and consider splitting bulk purchases with family or friends if storage space is limited. Strategic shopping can make a significant difference in managing household expenses over time."

Mzansi impressed by shopping strategy

@Which Samke inquired:

"This is actually a lot for 2k. Which store?"

@Moniq.327 asked:

"That's a lot, how much 24 tissues?"

@mel_xxi1 responded:

"R200."

@Deep strawberry 🍓 approved:

"Good choice 👏"

@Simphiwe❤️🦋 shared:

"Buying in bulk always comes with big discounts, luv it!"

@Mel🧚🏻‍♀️🌸 pleaded:

"Send some my way girl."

