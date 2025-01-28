Johannesburg Woman’s Impressive PEP Haul Under R500 Amazes Mzansi Peeps Online

One lady in Jozi flaunted her PEP home haul in a video making rounds on social media leaving peeps in awe

In the TikTok clip, the hun unveiled each item she purchased and it gained massive traction online

Netizens reacted as they took to the comments section, gushing over the woman's PEP home items

A woman in Johannesburg has become the centre of attention on social media after sharing her recent shopping haul from PEP stores.

Johannesburg woman's PEP haul under R500

The video, which has since gone viral, showcases her impressive finds and highlights the affordability and variety available at the popular retail chain.

@sooorofhiwa shared with her viewers that she purchased the items under R500, and she went on to showcase each thing she got. She bought two large pink crates to store her beauty products. She also got a glass bottle, glass container, adhesive hooks, toothbrush holder and many more.

The babe's enthusiasm for the great deals and quality of the products struck a chord with many peeps in Mzansi as they were left in awe.

Watch the video below:

SA loved the woman's hook-up

Many online users love to see the handy items others can buy. The video of the lady went viral, and people couldn't help but agree that PEP is a treasure.

Onke said:

"I never skip a PEP Home haul I'm obsessed with the store."

Courtney gushed over the PEP home, saying:

"PEP Home for the win."

Trouble babyy wrote:

"PEP Home, she’s the girl she thinks she is."

Zee commented:

"PEP is such an underrated girlie."

Zama_zwe replied:

"Ohh this is beautiful mama. R500 for real. Lol, let me run there right now."

