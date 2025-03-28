An American man living in South Africa shared his excitement after getting a haircut for just R20 (approximately $1) in a small Western Cape town

The content creator, who relocated to South Africa, shared his experience at a local barbershop in Velddrif, about two and a half hours from Cape Town

Netizens responded with mixed reactions, with some expressing surprise at the exceptionally low price, while others pointed out that rates vary significantly depending on location

One US gent shared a clip showing how much it costs to get a haircut in SA. Images: @usbari.addi

Source: Instagram

Content creator @usbari.addi, an American who moved to South Africa, regularly posts videos comparing life in South Africa to the United States. In his latest viral clip, he answers a question about haircut costs in his adopted country.

"How much is a haircut in South Africa? Let's find out," he begins as he enters a barbershop in Velddrif, a small town in the Western Cape located about two and a half hours from Cape Town.

The video shows him receiving a quick haircut, after which he pays the barber R20 and tells him to keep the change. Amazed by the price, he rattled off to his viewers:

Twenty rand to get a haircut! That was the fastest haircut I've ever had, and what is that, like almost $1.50? Probably like $1.50 US. You can't beat that!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His reaction shows the huge difference in cost of living between the United States and South Africa, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas where prices tend to be lower than in major cities.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Cost of living comparison

The price difference the content creator noticed shows how much cheaper things can be in South Africa compared to places like the US. On average, prices in South Africa are about 54% lower than in America.

Haircuts in South Africa don’t all cost the same. It depends on where you go, the type of salon, and the quality of service. In big cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, a men's haircut usually costs between R80 and R300 or even more. That’s a lot more than the R20 the American gent paid.

A US man showed his followers just how much it costs to get a haircut in SA. Images: @usbari.addi

Source: Instagram

Social media reactions

Social media users had various reactions to the American's bargain haircut:

@retro.goddess expressed surprise:

"R20. Even South Africans are shook 😮"

@smit_franco offered context:

"R20 is very cheap even for South Africa. On average, you would pay R120 for a haircut which is about $5.50. But, you can find cheaper places."

@bruinolivingingreece_shanice expressed concern:

"You are not helping our country with this kind of marketing, prices will shoot up for the locals who don't earn in dollars."

@rochellevanonselen highlighted regional differences:

"I think it depends on which city... In Pretoria, it will be R120 for that cut."

Foreigners experiencing South Africa

An American content creator living in South Africa recently went viral after posting a video where he reacted to common South African English words that differ from American terms.

Briefly News recently reported on a tourist from the United Kingdom who sparked controversy after filming his exploration of a Cape Town township, claiming to show parts of the city that influencers won't show on social media.

recently reported on a tourist from the United Kingdom who sparked controversy after filming his exploration of a Cape Town township, claiming to show parts of the city that influencers won't show on social media. American content creator Ariel Lyndsey surprised her followers when she revealed it was her grandfather who suggested visiting a traditional shisanyama restaurant during her trip to Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News