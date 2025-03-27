A local man took to his TikTok account to show people on the app the alleged expenses he had to pay

After receiving his five-digit salary, the KwaZulu-Natal-based worker was left with R150.50 after payday

A few members of the online community were surprised to see what the young man had on his list of expenses and expressed their thoughts in the comments

A KZN man wasn't left with much after paying his expenses. Images: @nzondi_0305

Source: Instagram

With payday having come and gone, many South Africans are left with a bank balance that can last until the next payday or with an amount that will cause stress.

The latter seemed to be the case for one gent after he shared the alleged expenses that left him with R150.50.

Here today, gone tomorrow

Nhlakanipho Zondi, who playfully showed how sad he was in the clip, shared on his TikTok account that he received a salary of R15 000 and had to pay the following:

Rent: R6 000

Omoda installment: R5 000

Build It installment: R 1 200

Payflex: R1 550

Pay Just Now: R450

Uber cancellation fees: R649.50

Take a look at the balance the KwaZulu-Natal-based man claimed to have in the TikTok video below:

Man's alleged expenses surprise SA

A few social media users who watched the video headed to the comment section. They were stunned after seeing what the young man was allegedly left with after paying his expenses. Some suggested he part ways with certain items or make a drastic change in his life.

Some internet users wondered about the man's alleged expenses. Image: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

When @short_stuff96 asked him about car insurance, Nhlakanipho stated with a laugh:

"I'm still working on that one. A lot is going on. I think I’ll see them next month, hopefully."

A concerned and confused @kaaam0helo added in the comments:

"Why are you renting for R6 000 and also buying a car of R5 000 with a R15 000 salary? It’s a can’t, Bro."

@kagisowakerapjana, who could relate to the young man in some way, said to the online community:

"The addiction to Payflex and Pay Just Now is real."

@homeofvictoria_ was also shocked to see the two payment plans listed as expenses. Nhlakanipho saw the comment and replied:

"They will be the death of us because, wow, we live an expensive life."

@mmankho suggested the following:

"Change accommodation, or move to something cheaper."

Nhlakanipho responded to the TikTokker:

"Relocating isn’t the best option as I’m safer. Plus, I'm closer to work and shops."

