A man shared his views on paying R30,000 a month on groceries in a lengthy rant that had Mzansi agreeing with him

The gent discussed how people spend their money on food based on what they earn, saying that the high price isn't shocking

South Africans in the comments shared their opinions on the matter, with most people sharing the same thoughts as the dude

A man gave his thoughts on why people spend R30k on groceries, and most people agreed with him. Image: lebogangmokubela

A gent gave a lengthy talk on people spending R30,000 a month on groceries and some folks across Mzansi agreed with his statement. The long monologue began with him discussing how an entrepreneur he met spends money, then the conversation took a turn into household food expenditure.

Let the people eat cake

TikTokker lebogangmokubela posted the rant with a caption on it that read:

"It's impossible to spend R30k a month on groceries."

The 10-minute video seemed to be him throwing shade at the high cost of food, but he then started to show his understanding of why people spend that much.

See the video below:

A man of many words

The gent then began speaking about how much he paid for groceries himself, which was between R500 and R1,000. He mentioned that when he moved in with his wife and their child, the price shot up to R7,000 a month. Afterwards, the man detailed how some people spend such high prices on groceries, which was inspired by a video he saw on Facebook.

The man mentioned that people who have the money for expensive food will go all out for it. Image: Isabel Pavia

The rant continued, and the dude mentioned that it is within some people's cultures to want expensive foods. He pointed out that most people buy food based on what they can afford, and if people can afford to pay R30,000 for groceries, so be it. South Africans agreed with what he said, but some were still surprised that people can spend that much on food.

Read the comments below:

wealthy04 said:

"We are a family of 3, and I spend more than 10k monthly on groceries, and people think I’m lying or wasting."

charmee mentioned:

"It's very easy to spend 30k at the rate the economy is now. Unfortunately, the majority of households can't afford that, so they only buy the basic necessities."

Malish commented:

"Yhuu nna I stopped buying at once. I buy weekly ka 60/60 Checkers as needed and grab sale items too because wow🙄"

YandisaM posted:

"People need to understand that grocery is inclusive of cleaning detergents, cosmetics, etc, and both these are insanely expensive on their own."

Vuyo shared:

"School teachers would love a net salary of R30k, brother."

KwassaX2 Cultural Agency said:

"I need to hang out with those types of people now."

teboho033019 mentioned:

"Never use the term impossible. Some families are big."

