Lutho Ntuntu, a young man from Cape Town, shared a comical video using a hammer to knock the muffins his sister had made

The man had to tap on the baked goods a few times before they decided to crumble on the kitchen table

Thousands of social media users entered the comment section with laughter after seeing the baking mishap

A man had to bring out the hammer to break a muffin his sister baked. Images: @lutho_ntuntu / Instagram, @luthocmhcpt / TikTok

Source: UGC

While some people may enter the kitchen with zest and passion, their creations may not always turn out as planned. A man proved this when he showcased the muffins his sister had made, which turned out to be as hard as a rock!

Comical muffin mishap

Using the handle @luthocmhcpt, a young Cape Town man named Lutho Ntuntu took to his TikTok account to upload a video of himself using a hammer to knock on the baked goods a few times, which refused to break apart and crumble.

The sound of the tool hitting the muffin was heard in the video, proving how solid it was.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While Lutho didn't share what ingredients his sister had used or what went wrong during the baking process, he told app users:

"I'm never trusting her again."

Take a look at the muffins in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughs at rock-hard muffins

With the video garnering over 15 million views since being posted on the popular social media platform, tens of thousands of online community members rushed to the comment section with laughter and jokes.

TikTokkers flooded the comment section with humour after seeing the disastrous muffins. Image: Georgii Boronin

Source: Getty Images

@nixi___89 received thousands of likes when they said:

"We can now play muffins, paper, scissors."

@_javid_1 stated with humour:

"I want to order a batch to build my house. These bricks are weak compared to these muffins."

A surprised @bradleymchunu pointed out:

"The crazy thing is that they’re not burned."

@rrosannepooran laughed and added in the comments:

"Sis needs to give up baking and enter the construction field. The muffins are stronger than a lot of people's foundations and relationships."

@dulcecubanna asked as a joke:

"Did she bake them for a food fight?"

@shandy0227, who experienced a similar humorous incident, shared with the online community:

"I remember the first time my sister and I made magwinya. They were as hard as a rock. My aunt made sure to show everyone who came to our house."

@emeral....da jokingly wrote in the comment section:

"I see no problem here. If anything, your sister has just made you an edible-looking weapon. Your enemies won't even know what hit them. Is it a rock? Is it a muffin? Is it death in disguise?"

3 Other stories about unusual bakes

In another article, Briefly News reported about a woman who baked a throne-like cake to mark her father's 25th year as a king, impressing many social media users.

reported about a woman who baked a throne-like cake to mark her father's 25th year as a king, impressing many social media users. A brilliant baker had the internet talking when she made a cake that looked like a toilet, which she even sat on!

A talented Johannesburg baker created a buzz online when she showcased her veggie-themed cakes, which looked astonishingly realistic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News