A talented baker is creating a buzz with her veggie-themed cakes that look astonishingly real.

Kurhula Makhuvele, the creative force behind Fine Bakes, crafts these lifelike, edible artworks that amaze everyone who sees them.

With flour and icing as her tools, Kurhula's cakes challenge the boundaries of what's possible in the world of baking

A baker is making waves on social media for her vegetable cakes that look very realistic. Images: Kurhula Makhuvele

In a world where cakes often adhere to the ordinary and predictable, a Johannesburg-based baker is breaking the mould.

Veggie inspired cakes

Kurhula Makhuvele excels with her extraordinary vegetable-themed creations. Her 3-D cakes are so remarkably realistic that you might mistake them for your favourite veggies.

Hailing from Kaalfontein in Midrand, Gauteng, Makhuvele has turned her passion into a thriving business known as Fine Bakes.

With flour and icing as her tools, she transforms everyday South African staples into edible masterpieces that defy belief. From cakes that look like vibrant cabbages to lifelike carrots, Kurhula's artistry knows no bounds. Her creations are more than just delectable treats; they are true works of art, crafted with precision and an eye for detail.

Guinness World Record goal

According to Food Mzansi, Makhuvele takes her pride in her current achievements and plans to attempt a Guinness World Record for the longest baking marathon, aiming to achieve a remarkable 100-hour record.

"This record represents a personal aspiration. I aim to push my own boundaries and demonstrate that Africans are capable, showcasing the presence of exceptional bakers in our region."

Her cakes challenge conventional notions of what's possible with sugar and flour, leaving those who see and taste her creations in awe. With each cake, she's not just baking; she's redefining culinary boundaries and turning ordinary into extraordinary.

