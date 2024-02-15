A student took to social media to showcase how her mom dropped her off at university, which left her sobbing

In the TikTok clip, the young lady said her mother was leaving and that she did not have any friends

The online community was touched by the sentimental moment between the pupil and her mom as they flocked to the comments section

An emotional video of a mother dropping her daughter off at university is making rounds on social media. The clip left many people in their feelings.

A young lady was crying in a TikTok video after her mother dropped her off at university. Image: @hlami.mat

Source: Instagram

Mother drops off daughter at uni

A video posted by @hlami_ on TikTok shows the young lady standing while looking all emotional on her face. In the clip, the stunner revealed that her mother was leaving after dropping her off at school, which caused her to be sad. The mother gently responded by saying she was "sorry."

As the video continued, the woman told her mom in a squeaky voice that she did not have friends, and her mother hugged and kissed her. At the end of the clip, she told her daughter she did not have to cry and apologised to her again.

Taking to the video platform, @hlami captioned her post saying:

"I miss my mom omg might just drop out at this point."

Watch the memorial video below:

Online users reacts to the lady's post

The emotional video touched many people as they rushed the comments to gush over the mother and daughter's bond, while others simply encouraged her to be strong and that, with time, it would get better.

Mibongo Marwede said:

"That “I don’t have friends” was so sweet. It gets better!"

Roana shared:

"Awww. It’s always so hard the first few days, but you will adjust a bit and get used to it. I cried too, leaving my siblings and parents was so hard."

Miss SS was inspired by the clip, adding:

"The kind of mom I want to be."

Laldharie Chanice commented:

"Aweee, ur gonna be okay. You can always video call her whenever okay."

Ntokozo wrote:

"This made me sob, I miss my mom so much, I don't have on-campus friends either."

Source: Briefly News