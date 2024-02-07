A young man took to social media to showcase how his mom rented out a whole taxi to take him to res

In the video, the gentleman can be seen having a good time while his mother is calm as they drive them to the accommodation

The man's content impressed people as they flooded his comments section with heartfelt message

A video of a student being dropped off at res in a taxi left online users in their feelings.

This young man was dropped off at res in a taxi which his mom rented out in a TikTok video. Image: @otsile_rsa4/ BFG/Getty Image

Source: UGC

Mom takes son to res in a taxi

A TikTok video shared by @otsile_rsa4 on TikTok shows a woman in a taxi and a young man driving off to res. The gentleman revealed that his mom rented a taxi to drop him off at his student accommodation. The guy can be seen in the taxi having a bowl of time as they drive him to res.

The young man captioned his post saying:

"Love a black women from infinity to infinity."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to mom's grand gesture

The young man's and his mother's video has gathered over 150.7 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments. People rushed to the young man's comments and praised his mom for going above and beyond for her son.

User said:

"Black mothers don't play about their kids!!! Peak!"

Hlehleee.x wrote:

"Make her proud!!!!"

Boipelom shared:

"Take care of her."

User added:

"I mean this in the nicest possible way. Please remember this when u are tempted to miss classes or want to go groove instead of studying."

Ongie commented:

"One thing about black moms is they sacrifice, make her proud. All the best with university."

Ethnol Kolobe advised the young man, saying:

"En please don't disappoint her, dude."

Source: Briefly News