TikTok user @LeboneM used to work as an au pair and now she has been admitted to study at the University of Columbia.

A young woman from South Africa has been trending on TikTok after she shared a heartfelt moment of getting accepted to Columbia University in New York.

South African Au Pair Accepted to Columbia University in New York

TikTok user @LeboneM applied to the prestigious ivy league institution as joke, thinking she would not get in. In the video posted on social media, the student was surprised that she received an acceptance letter from Columbia University, one of the world's most renowned universities.

Netizens celebrate young woman's massive achievement.

The young woman's story is trending on social media, with many people congratulating her on her achievement and commending her for taking a chance and applying to the university. She hopes her story will inspire other young people to pursue their dreams and not be afraid to take risks.

Here are the comments:

@jennydafoo said:

"Yes, girl. Congratulations, I’m so so happy for you. So well deserved."

@samzzaa commented:

"Congratulations, my love. I witnessed your hard work when I started following you on Instagram in 2018. This is so well deserved."

@nkamopearl said:

"Please make a video of your journey on YouTube."

@tamarinjurgens commented:

"Yes. Congratulations girl! I am crying into my coffee this morning. Making South Africa proud!

@Jennasolo said:

"Making us South Africans proud. We are rising to the top."

