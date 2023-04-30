A beautiful young woman is thrilled about obtaining her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology

The brilliant lady celebrated her achievement online and posted a stunning picture to commemorate the accomplishment

Many people wished the sis, who bagged her degree from North-West University, well for the monumental moment

A young lady who obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from North-West University, has been lauded for her accomplishment.

Refiloe Notsholeka obtained a degree from North-West University. Image: Refiloe Notsholeka.

Source: UGC

The young woman shared a photo from the day and looked lovely wearing a pretty pink suit, with a face beat to match.

LinkedIn user, Refiloe Notsholeka, was proud of her win, and captioned her post, in part:

“I did that.”

Netizens wish pretty graduate well on the wonderful win

The smart hun received a ton of well-wishes from people who were wowed by her achievement.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions from LinkedIn peeps:

Mokgadi Masekela felt very proud of her:

“You did that, queen.”

Gcinisizwe Buthelezi sent her a kind prayer:

“You graduated on my birthday. I speak employment over your life. Congratulations.”

Thabo Temba left her a congratulatory message:

“Congratulations to you!”

CHISALA N wrote:

“Congratulations, Refiloe, great job! How ironic that you graduated with a psychology degree on my birthday and I am also a psychology graduate.”

Busisiwe Skhosane noted:

“Congratulations, Queen.”

Jonathan Ramahala remarked with kindness:

“Congratulations, Refiloe.”

Siyasanga Ntanjana wished her the very best:

“Congrats, baby girl.”

Johannesburg woman bags accounting degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, proud of the win

In a related story by Briefly News, one young lady in Johannesburg is thrilled about obtaining her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

The graduate obtained her Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and posted lovely pictures from the day.

The sweetest messages poured in for the gorgeous hun from people who were all too eager to wish her well.

The beautiful sis is an aspiring accountant who has a good head on her shoulders. The hun is a true inspiration to many young women in Mzansi. What a boss babe!

Congrats, sis. May you go from strength to strength in all your career endeavours and reach more milestones.

