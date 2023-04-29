A young lady in Gauteng is thrilled about obtaining her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand

The graduate bagged her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and also celebrated the various certificates and achievements she earned along the way

Many people were impressed by the smart woman’s innovation and her determination to fearlessly take on the field of STEM

A hard-working young graduate from Gauteng is amped about obtaining her degree in computer science from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Nicolle Charuma has a degree fro Wits. Image: Nicolle Charuma/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The pretty woman shared her news on LinkedIn and expressed how proud she was about the achievement.

The sis also opened up about the diverse accolades and certificates she earned along the way.

Nicolle Charuma, who currently works as a code mentor, posted photos from her graduation and captioned her post:

“Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with majors in Computational, Applied, and Pure Mathematics. Three certificates of first class in Algebra, Linear Algebra, and Database Fundamentals.”

Brainy Gauteng graduate lauded by LinkedIn users

Many people wished the smart hun well and left her kind messages.

Here are some top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Mangalani Peter Makananisa said:

“Well done!”

Samuel Ezenwankwo added:

“Wow. This is a great win, and a step in analysis. I'm so wowed by this. Congratulations.”

Vaste Uwase complimented her:

“Congratulations on your achievement, dear.”

Marcus W. Johnson expressed how impressed he was:

“You are an amazing female. Great achievements. I am so proud of your accomplishments. Congratulations!”

Astro Booysen reacted:

“Congratulations. That’s what I am talking about. STEM all the way!”

Favour Onwenu remarked:

“Congratulations on your milestone. Onwards to newer, more exciting heights!”

Limpopo graduate celebrates bagging qualifications from 3 different South African Universities

In another inspiring story, Briefly News previously wrote about a beautiful lady from Limpopo who has obtained qualifications from not one or two, but three different South African institutions.

The young woman celebrated her latest qualification, with her online post alluding that she had qualifications from Unisa, UJ, and TUT.

The sis also shared snaps from the after-graduation celebrations, with people eagerly wishing her well.

Source: Briefly News