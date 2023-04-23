One beautiful lady from Limpopo has obtained qualifications from not one or two, but three different South African institutions

The young woman celebrated her latest qualification, with her online post alluding that she had qualifications from Unisa, UJ, and TUT

The sis also shared snaps from the after-graduation celebrations, with people eagerly wishing her well

One dedicated young lady with both brains and beauty inspired many people after sharing that she obtained qualifications from three different universities.

Dzunie Mthombeni has degrees from three universities. Image: Dzunie Mthombeni.

Source: Facebook

The young woman posted pictures from her latest graduation and the celebrations that took place thereafter – looking splendid as she enjoyed the fruits of her labours in a white dress, with her face beat on point.

Facebook user, Dzunie Mthombeni, posted her win online, alluding that she bagged qualifications from the University of South Africa, the University of Johannesburg, and the Tshwane University of Technology.

Here is a picture from the post:

Graduate inspires people with multiple qualifications

The young woman and her educational journey garnered interest from people. Many netizens were inspired by the sis.

Here are some top reactions:

Tintśwălö Tåķă Mongwë said:

“Congratulations, big sister.”

Cynthia Mac Julius added:

“Beauty with brains. Congratulations, dear.”

Chavi Cmc wrote

“Congratulations, my love.”

Akani Waka Mashavani reacted:

“Congratulations, mama.”

AG Zitha complimented her:

“Congratulations. You did so well.”

