One gorgeous mother has impressed social media users after posting pictures of the rented place she and her little boy stay in

The entire space has a modern, lovely atmosphere, with the bedrooms, kitchen area, and living rooms looking incredibly beautiful

People who saw her post, shared on Facebook, complimented the abode and how upscale it looked

One supermom has shared lovely pictures of the rented home she shares with her son.

Dezz Desiree is a proud mom with a stunning home. Image: Dezz Desiree.

Source: Facebook

The gorgeous lady showed off the stunning bedrooms, with her little boy having cute, Spiderman bedding.

Dezz Desiree also showed off her living room, kitchen, and more, with her entire space looking beautiful and spacious.

She captioned her post:

“I have been following this group and I am really inspired. This is my first time posting. Corrections are welcome. My rented place with my four-year-old son.”

Here is a pic from the post:

Netizens loved the mom’s post of the pretty home

People loved how open, clean, and lux the entire home looked.

Here are some top reactions from people who were impressed by the amazing-looking space:

Dee Chenge Maa said:

“Lovely and so neat.”

Masello Olga remarked:

“If it's rent to buy, please buy the place already. You have a beautiful home, dear. I love everything.”

Senzeni Mbatha noted:

“I love everything here. Those cushions on the couch are stunning.”

Nhlanhlokamakhumalo Zungu asked:

“Very nice. You renting? How much endlin engaka?”

Dhiane Pilongo Lagamao commented:

“I hope I have this kind of room.”

Hunadi Tsebe complimented her:

“Your place is warm, clean, and welcoming.”

Source: Briefly News