A stunning 25-year-old lady who was super proud of her one-roomed home proudly shared a snap of the space on social media

The young lady had people impressed with her rented place, with her pink couch garnering a ton of attention from people

Netizens loved the humble crib, with others noting that the couch looked like it belonged in a salon

A lovely looking 25-year-old woman shared a photo of her rented one-room on social media, garnering a ton of attention online.

Uhm Queen Fatso Ndepii Mazia has an amazing pink couch.

Source: Facebook

The young woman’s neatly arranged crib did not have a single item out of place, with her bold pink couch getting a ton of reactions.

The beautiful young lady, who goes by Uhm Queen Fatso Ndepii Mazia on Facebook, posted her pictures in an interactive social media group.

She captioned her post:

“At the age of 25, my rental room.”

Here is the post:

Netizens react to 25-year-old babe’s pink sofa

While many people loved the young hun’s space, others were simply fascinated by the bright pink couch.

Here are some top reactions:

Amelia De Villiers said:

“Love the pink sofa, but you will need to have your headboard and bedding colour blending in with it. I will try and give you options. You do it in your own time and when your budget can accommodate it.”

Andisiwe Sidlova Andy wrote:

“If pink is her colour I don't see anything wrong here, she must just change the headboard to black.”

Karabo Priide loved her style:

“The pink couch gives salon vibes mara hey. Big up.”

Stunning content creator thrilled about bagging lux home

In a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a gorgeous woman who took the socials to celebrate her new radiant home, sharing a snap as she held a key to the beautiful open space.

Twitter user, @SarahJayWard, expressed her joy about the wonderful win online, relishing her amazing blessing.

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the stunning content creator’s incredible crib and wished her well for the wonderful milestone.

