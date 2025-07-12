Acclaimed actor Makhaola Ndebele is returning to e.TV's popular soapie Scandal! as Dintle's Nyathi's father, Reggie

The fan-favourite actor exited the show in 2023 when his character almost married his long-lost daughter, Dintle Nyathi

Fans of the soapie previously took to social media to lambast Ndebele's character after he discovered his daughter on his wedding day

Legendary actor is returning to the e.tv soapie. Images: PhilMphela and ETVScandal

Source: Twitter

Talented actor Makhaola Ndebele will reprise his role as Dintle Nyathi's (Mapaseka Koetle) father, Reginald "Reggie" Pheko, on Scandal!

Ndebele's character previously appeared on the show when he almost married Dintle, not knowing that she was his biological daughter.

News24 revealed this week that the talented actor is set to return to the e.TV soapie Scandal! on Thursday, 17 July. Ndebele will return to his controversial role of Reggie Pheko as Dintle Nyathi's father.

According to media reports, Reggie will lead Dintle's lobola negotiations, who is set to become Nhloso's (Kwenzo Ngcobo) second wife on the show.

The soapie confirmed Ndebele's return on its X account on @etvScandal on Thursday, 10 July.

"From future hubby to Rratswale? Imagine almost marrying your own father? Aneva! Reggie will be back on our screens negotiating lobola for his daughter so you can imagine the drama!"

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his X account in 2022 that Ndebele has joined the e.tv soapie as an art tutor, Reggie.

Scandal! fans react to Makhaola's return and Reggie's previous storyline

@dinnydeethulo said:

"Oh, Didi, my girl. Love really hates you. No wonder you are settling to be a second wife, ya monna wa moZulu a senang le chelete (a broke Zulu man).

@TumeloMwale replied:

"The day the results came out, Didi cried like o tlhokafaletswe (she died), and it felt real."

@MPHAHLELE_MA wrote:

"That’s the scandal we all know and love, not this thing we are watching recently."

@mona_seli said:

"Why did you have to make Reggie Dintle's father? Even today, I still ask myself. Ha le rate ntho tse ntle, (you don't like beautiful things). You are always messing up."

@mohlala_miriam replied:

"This was the Scandal before they brought a 1995 Bra Biza set."

@SebataThwaneSK responded:

"This guy and Mothusi Magano are always getting pervert roles to play. I hope that's not the case this time around. And she's marrying her father."

@Mama_KGOTLI wrote:

"You fumbled a great show. Just say that one-year-later this was a dream, and go back to the award-winning."

Makhaola Ndebele plays Reginald on ‘Scandal!’. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Instagram

Former Adulting actor Mathews Rantsoma discusses unemployment after Scandal!

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that talented actor Mathews Rantsoma has called out the entertainment industry after not being able to secure a job in a year.

Rantsoma, who recently bagged a small role in Adulting, is famously known for playing the character of Nhlamulo on Scandal!

South Africans recently took to social media to advise the actor, while others criticised him for not being proactive.

