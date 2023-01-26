Scandal! characters Dintle and Reginald Pheko have finally tied the knot and the soapie's fans are here for their lit wedding

The e.tv soapie took to its timeline to share a clip of Dintle and Reginald's beautiful wedding and they both looked ravishing and madly in love

The telenovela's viewers are convinced that Dintle, a character played by Pasi Koetle, got hitched to her biological father following Salamina's reaction to the wedding

Dintle is head over heels in love. The stunner finally walked down the aisle in the latest episode of Scandal!

Pasi Koetle's character in 'Scandal', Dintle, got married. Image: @pasi_koetle

Source: Instagram

Dintle and Reginald Pheko tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony and the soapie's fans are here for it, reports ZAlebs. Scandal! took to Twitter to share a clip of Dintle and Reggie's wedding. The telenovela captioned its post:

Scandal viewers react to Dintle and Reginald's wedding

The show's fans took to its comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions. Some are convinced that Dintle, a role played by Mapaseka Koetle, got hitched to her biological father.

@kgomza99 said:

"Beautiful Dintle as usual, so beautiful."

@AngieApex commented:

"Be happy Didi. You made me love Scandal! I miss watching you."

@Babies_68 wrote:

"I feel like it's just too good to be true."

@MalefoNare said:

"I think they are siblings. Did you see how Salamina reacted when she saw Reggie."

@rebeccamaponya1 wrote:

"Finally, happiness looks so good on them."

@sithole_zc added:

"Why do this to Dintle? Make her marry her father. Nithanda idrama nina."

