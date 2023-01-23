Talented Amapiano artists Focalisict and DBN Gogo's allegedly ended their romance ten months ago and kept it a secret

Sources close to the Ke Star hitmaker and the takented DJ shared that their split has something to do with another Amapiano artist

Another source claimed the two stars would probably not address the rumours in public because they're both private people

Focalistic and DBN Gogo have reportedly gone their seperate ways. The talented Amapiano artists apparently broke up ten months ago.

Focalistic and DBN Gogo reportedly ended their relationship 10 months ago. Image: @focalistic, @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

According to rumours doing the rounds in celebville, the two stars kept their break up on a down-low. The rumours started circulating when DBN Gogo was a no-show at Foca's birthday celebration.

ZAlebs reports that sources close to the artist and the DJ would probably never address the reason for their split publicly. One source claimed they're private people, while another said another Amapiano star is the reason for their breakup.

Focalistic and DBN Gogo take trip to Paris

Focalistic and DBN Gogo served Mzansi couple goals when they to the city of love, Paris a while back. Another source told City Press that their romance was just for the public and never real. The former couple kept their mouths shut when cheating rumours surfaced a while back.

Thando Thabethe watches Beyoncé live in Dubai, Mzansi peeps jealous

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe is serving Mzansi soft life goals on social media. The media personality has taken to her timeline to share that she saw Beyoncé live in her invite-only concert in Dubai.

The 947 host shared stunning pics of the US songstress when she performed live in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend. The South African actress looked stunning when she went out to watch her favourite singer dihing out her favourite songs.

Taking to Twitter, the gorgeous Thando Thabethe captioned her post:

"Best night of my life!!! #BeyonceInDubai."

Social media users took to the stunner's comment section to let her know that they wish it was them who got the chance to witness Queen Bey singing live.

