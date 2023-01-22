DJ Shimza had South Africans raving about him after sharing a glimpse of what went down during his set at the Paris Fashion Week

The star announced on Twitter that he was scheduled the grace the international event on Saturday 21 January

Taking to his pages after the successful show, the hitmaker shared images of what happened during his set and fans concluded that he killed it

DJ Shimza is flying the country's flag high with his talent. The star spend most of his time in 2022 globetrotting and performing.

DJ Shimza made the country proud after his Paris Fashion Week performance. Image: @shimza.dj.

Source: Instagram

One would assume after spending most of the past year securing the bag DJ Shimza would start 2023 on a low note.

Shimza announces that he will perform at the Paris Fashion Week

Taking to his social media pages, the internationally acclaimed hitmaker revealed that he was scheduled to perform at one of the biggest fashion shows in the world, the Paris Fashion Week.

According to TimesLIVE, the star shared a poster showing that he was on the line-up of stars billed to perform at the event.

Shimza shares pictures from his Paris Fashion Week performance

DJ Shimza headed to his Twitter page to share pics that were taken during his set. One picture showed one lady thoroughly enjoying herself.

The snap had Mzansi rushing to the star's timeline to shower him with praise. Many lauded him for flying the country's flag high on the international scene.

@MotshwaneRuggie said:

"I knew you were special from day one osa dlala kodi 21st mo Moteong,Emkhathini,leboeng etc. Onale bo Dosantos mara i never imagined this. Ovaile joo l,keep it up!!❤."

@Zami_zo wrote:

"Super proud of your consistency Shimza nja yam."

Source: Briefly News