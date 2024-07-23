Mzansi uncovered an old video of Shebeshxt meeting Skomota at the peak of their careers

The pair exchanged a long and passionate hug, appearing excited to finally meet each other

Netizens admired the Limpopo artists' chemistry; meanwhile, others commented on Shebe's state since his horrific car accident

Fans found an old video from when Skomota and Shebeshxt first met. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap, Skomota

An old video of Shebeshxt meeting Skomota is making the rounds online after netizens speculated that it was recent.

Shebeshxt officially meets Skomota

Since blasting through the entertainment industry, Limpopo superstars, Shebeshxt and Skomota became two of the country's most talked about artists.

As they continued to navigate their newfound fame, the pair finally met in what appeared to be a surprise encounter captured by Skomota's managers, Moruti Wa Dikota and Skhothane Sa Pitori.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user Maluda012, Shebe and Skomota can be seen hugging and shaking hands upon meeting, both evidently excited to finally meet each other.

This was far before their alleged beef, in which Shebe threatened to beat up Skomota for disrespecting him:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt and Skomota video

Netizens showed love to both artists, pointing out how much love Skomota has:

mzamosa1 said:

"Skomota loves this guy."

Majaka101 wrote:

"Bro, nobody hugs like Skomota! Like, you will feel the love."

Meanwhile, as the caption of the video suggests, many netizens are convinced that the clip was taken after Shebeshxt's car accident, in which many netizens commented on the rapper's state:

vavavoom6 asked:

"When is he going to jail?"

evelenxthree33 said:

"I hope this second chance will keep him humble."

ruff334 claimed:

"Your boy is going to jail."

Mahumo_Tsele wrote:

"@OfficiallShebe_, I'm happy you're back, bro. God bless."

