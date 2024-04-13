Shebeshxt continues to be in the headlines for having beef with a lot of people, and it now includes Skomota

The ex-convict turned musician had some harsh words for Skomota in a video that made rounds on social media

Shebeshxt caught heat after the clip of him addressing Skomota failed to impress netizens on X

Shebeshxt recently turned his attention to Skomota. The Twerka rapper had a mouthful for Skomota.

Shebeshxt said he would beat Skomota as he responded to rumours that he stole the dancer's girlfriend. Image: Instagram/ @official.shebeshxt / X / @RMbadada

Skomota, who rose to fame as a dancer, was the rapper's latest show of anger. Online users reacted to Shebeshxt's threats as he responded to Skomota's alleged lies about him.

Shebeshxt eager to beat up Skomota

In a video shared by @MDNnews, Shebeshxt addressed Skomota over accusations that he stole the viral dancer's girlfriend. Shebeshxt denied the rumour and said that he would confront Skomota in a physical fight. Watch the video below:

SA slams Shebeshxt over Skomota video

Shebeshxt's video about Skomota did not win him any public favour. Online users accused the rapper of behaving like a criminal as they reflected on his past with violence.

@ntlok6 said:

"Can Skomota be left alone?"

@Captain_Champu wrote:

"Tired of seeing these people on my TL! Send him to jail le yena Skomota we will figure out the charges later."

@TMNLMNKRL commented:

"Who does he think he is threatening everyone? I need someone to set a good example and show him that he can't do anything."

@The_A_Wagon wondered"

"How can he beat up Skomota?"

@cozmino_ exclaimed:

"How cruel can you be to be threatening to beat up Skomota?"

@Asa_Sigoxo declared"

"This guy is getting out of control."

@mouga_l speculated:

"Next thing people will be posting sad posts about this guy yet he is behaving like a criminals right in front of our eyes. He's going to meet somebody one day who doesn't bend to Limpopo bullies and smash his slow face."

SA reacts as Shebeshxt calls out DJ Maphorisa for being shady

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt recently discussed his working relationship with DJ Maphorisa after releasing their song, Twerka. The Ambulance hitmaker questioned how Porry does business, saying he has never discussed how the rights for the song would be split.

It's about to get tense after Shebeshxt did a tell-all about his experience working with DJ Maphorisa.

In an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, the Limpopo revealed that not only is he being kept in the dark about the royalties for their song, Twerka, but he also heard it on the release day like other fans and not exclusively.

