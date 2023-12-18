Skomota dazzled guests at a Limpopo wedding with a special performance, showcasing a different dance

The TikTok video highlights Skomota's versatility, proving he can do more than just his viral routine

His supporters are impressed that he continues to rise and build a reputation for himself through his talent

Skomota dazzled wedding guests with a dance performance. Image: @sebotsemokgabudi

Dance sensation Skomota unleashed new dance moves during an appearance at a wedding in Limpopo.

Skomota slay wedding dance steps

He showcased a different side of his dance repertoire while the guests marvelled.

Skomota looked in his elements dazzling the crowd and even managed to crack a smile towards the short clip.

Upbeat dance video grabs Mzansi's attention

The upbeat performance, uploaded on TikTok by @sebotsemokgabudi, has garnered attention, with viewers hyped but his dance steps.

The vibey video was shared on 17 December and is circulating fast on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Fans admire Skomota

Despite facing criticism from some quarters, fans love that Skomota remains focused on building his brand as an entertainer.

@gracevmmkl9 said:

"Our own Limpopo celebrity."

@natasha.com15 commented:

"They should've invited him to Skeem Saam ka step seo."

@wwwtick35 posted:

"T-shirt ya ngwana sesi e swere power."

@Fadiga mentioned:

"My favourite,most of us we are learning from him."

@zama stated:

"Cheers to us who watched it 10 times."

Semakaleng added:

"It's your time to shine ngwana sesi all ouba."

@Pearl_Cele2 wrote:

"But honestly he worked very hard to be where he is right now. He started at the bottom, now he's dancing at bigger events. "

@Miss_P commented:

"If you do one thing consistently without fail, and you will definitely win. That is Skomota ka his unique dance that stood the test of time."

