South African musician Makhadzi did not take kindly to Eugene Khoza's comment about the SAMAs

Makhadzi chimed in after comedian Eugene Khoza made disparaging comments about her performance at the awards ceremony

Eugene Khoza was specifically critical of viral sensation Skomota, who Makhadzi brought to SAMA29

Makhadzi did not want fellow entertainer Skomota to catch any heat. Eugene Khoza was on Podcast and Chill when he made harsh comments about the performer's SAMAs appearance.

Makhadzi spoke up against Eugene Khoza for his criticism of Skomota's SAMA29 performance. Image: Instagram / @makhadzisa / @eugene_khoza / Twitter / @sabelostorm

MaGear hitmaker Makhadzi refused to let it go after Eugene Khoza dragged Skomota. Other South Africans joined in to hit back at Eugene Koza's take on the SAMAs.

Makhadzi defends Skomota against Eugene Khoza

Eugene Khoza appeared on Podcast and Chill, where he ranted about the SAMAs being mediocre, saying there was no craft to it any more. He specifically complained about Skomota, who performed alongside Makhadzi, asking why people were celebrating him.

In a series of tweets, Makhadzi said Eugene simply does not want to see artists from Limpopo flourish. She insisted that entertainment is the most important and we should celebrate what makes the people happy.

SA split between Makhadzi and Eugene Khoza

Many people agreed with Makhadzi and said that Eugene was being disrespectful to Skomota. Others argued that Eugene Khoza made a valid point about the state of the music industry.

Netizens applauded Makhadzi for standing up for Skomota

@MulaloNyapay22 commented:

"Thank you for saying this Makhadzi what's wrong with you going to the stage with Skomota and how is that any of Eugene's business?"

@Tshegofatso__M added:

"The guy was so disrespectful to Skomota , kamo bare we don’t get his point."

@MoneriMandla wrote:

"Kabza ,Nyovest ,nasty c ,areece etc they also have huge influence but neh he didn’t say anything when they came in and now still but he decided to choose people from Limpopo to raise relevant issues , Eugen Khoza must chill even though he was making sense ."

Some thought Makhadzi missed Eugene's point:

@Gagu10111 remarked:

"Welele nakoke... Please guys explain it to her. She missed the whole point."

@MsibiTshepo94 explained:

"You missed his point, totally. In an era yabo Merriam Makaba, Bru Hugh and the likes were also entertainers but somehow they were still aware on what was happening around them and they incorporated that in their craft to raise political awareness something our generation lack."

@BenguXolan agreed:

"There is nothing hate about what Eugene said, while you celebrate what makes ur ppl happy, make sure you still have a country that allows people to be happy, cause soon people won't even be able to come to your shows because it's unsafe or they can't even afford a R150 ticket."

@MzPine1 commented:

"I celebrate all Limpopians, incl YOU. I clearly understood what Eugene was saying & it has nothing to do with Skomota. He says we SAs must focus on the BIG picure. Don't take it personally

Makhadzi performed at SAMAs

Skomota and Makhadzi took the award ceremony stage by storm. Their performance had people living on social media.

