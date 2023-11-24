A white South African man named Josh has gone viral on TikTok for his love of Gqom music

In the video, Josh is seen singing along to the Gqom track Kwadonga Ziyaduma by Mr Thela ft Njelic

Many South African netizens have praised Josh's "vibe" and "rhythm" in the comments section of the video

A man has gone viral on TikTok for his love of Gqom music. Image: @admiral_jb

A White Mzansi man proved he has vibe, rhythm, and good taste in music after sharing a now-viral video on TikTok.

Man jams to Gqom track

The footage shows the man, Josh Baar (@admiral_jb), in his car as he sings along to a Gqom track titled Kwadonga Ziyaduma by Mr Thela ft Njelic.

There is no denying that Josh enjoyed the hit as he moved along to the beat and sang some of the lyrics with much expression.

Watch the video below:

Josh clearly enjoys the music and is not afraid to let loose and have fun. This is evident in his facial expressions, his body language, and the way he sings along to the song.

Mzansi impressed by Josh's upbeat energy

His unbridled energy and genuine excitement have resonated with music lovers across South Africa.

Many Mzansi netizens loved the man's vibe as they showed Josh love in the comments section.

connie said:

"Khuphuka mlungu ❤."

Dee__neo wrote:

"Aibo Mxolisi une vibe ntwana ."

lisathimna_tobo replied:

"Thela ate with that album ❤️‍."

Sipza responded:

"Not me going straight to my Spotify ."

miv :) commented:

"Me the whole day sana ."

mbulelokhumazi commented:

"By 2030 we will all be Groovists ."

Liikho Lecoq Magiida said:

"♥️ You can keep the land Baffo ."

Man fluently speaks Zulu while eating his homemade lunch

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a white man speaking fluent isiZulu while enjoying his home-cooked 'skhaftin' (lunchbox) had netizens amused and impressed.

The footage shared on TikTok by @mehlemamba.ngidi shows him in his uniform during his lunch break at work as he digs into his tasty lunch.

In the footage, he can be heard saying that having someone cook and prepare a lunchbox for you is what he knows and enjoys.

