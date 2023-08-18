A little child touched netizens' hearts when she performed Mnike while listening to it

She was in the presence of her mother when the song was played, and she gave her rendition of the middle part of the chorus

Her mother told Briefly News that the little cherub started singing before she was one and can also belt out a few amapiano tunes too

An adorable bundle of joy showed the spirit of the groove at a young age when she belted out the Mnike lyrics!

The little one grooved to the song and showed an uncanny ability to remember at least one word, enough to make the nation gush over her cuteness.

Toddler sings Mnike in TikTok video

@nandi870's video on TikTok excited and entertained TikTokkers nationwide. It trended and, in under 24 hours, had already been viewed by 1.5 million people.

In the video, the little child is sitting in the living room with her mother when the song Mnike by Tyler ICU starts playing. The little girl starts dancing and moving to the beat, even doing an Amapiano dance.

When the music reaches the part where the artist repeats "Nika, Nika," the little girl jumps in as if right on cue. She then continues to wait for the part to come again, and once the singer repeats the phrase, she is right there singing with it, much to the delight of her mother.

Kids learn to speak at an early age

According to Kids' Health, children usually start saying one or two words by 15 months and their vocabulary increases to three words by the time they are 18 months. When toddlers reach 24 months, they usually know how to speak two-word sentences.

One of the ways to encourage talking at a young age is to sing to the child, speak using clear and proper language and respond to the gestures the child makes while trying to communicate.

Mother says her child is a fan of singing

Nandie, who is little Imange's mother, told Briefly News that her daughter loves singing.

“She started singing the song Mnike not so long ago. She was still learning the lyrics because she could only sing the ‘nika’ and ‘hayke’ parts. She does sing other songs, and she started singing before the age of one with Hamba Wena. She can sing a few other songs, too,” she said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans touched by little girl singing Mnike

Netizens' hearts melted at the sight of this very adorable and beautiful toddler jamming to one of Mzansi's favourite amapiano hits.

Phumzilejessidadl said:

“A whole teddy bear singing Mnike. I love it when they can still fit in and can walk already. This is so adorable!”

userTumiMashee commented:

“Those who love the finger part, gather here because wow.”

ThabieNesh remarked:

“In her mind, she is dancing exactly like them.”

Thuli added:

“A groovist ready for the streets.”

Patricklyons748 exclaimed:

"The coolest, cutest kid on the planet.”

