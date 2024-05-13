Lamiez Holworthy has pledged to pay for five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane's tombstone

The young boy was shot to death in a botched car hijacking after criminals stole his dad's car

Mzansi showed love to Lamiez for her kind heart, and praised her for always stepping up to help those in need

Lamiez Holworthy promised to help Ditebogo Junior Phalane’s family. Images: lamiez_holworthy, gift_makoti

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule pledged to cover the costs for Ditebogo Junior Phalane's tombstone. This after the young boy tragically lost his life during a car hijacking where his dad's car was stolen in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

In the days following the tragic news of young Ditebogo Junior Phalane's death, many South Africans have stepped up to help the slain child's family.

Ditebogo was shot and killed in a botched car hijacking in Soshanguve, Pretoria, after his father's Toyota bakkie was stolen.

It's alleged that the child was not in the car when the hijacking took place. However, he ran outside to meet his father, who was arriving home and tragically met his fate.

In response to the news, a heartbroken Lamiez Holworthy-Morule pledged to help the young boy's family by paying for his tombstone.

The award-winning philanthropist commented on the family spokesperson, Gift Makoti's Instagram post announcing the news, and declared that she would help ease the family's financial burdens:

"I have no words. My heart breaks not only as a mother but as someone who is proudly pretorian. This can’t be our norm- Ka hana. I’d like to pay for Ditebogo Jr’s tombstone."

Mzansi reacts to Lamiez' selflessness

Netizens are impressed and moved to tears by Lamiez' kind heart:

pickleberriegh blessed Lamiez:

"Lamiez is literally such an amazing human. Modimo ago okelletse."

Msuthukazi707 said:

"God bless her heart. What a beautiful soul."

queen_gorge praised Lamiez:

"Your heart is always golden."

Lamiez Holworthy opens up about manifesting her life

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lamiez Holworthy revealing how she manifested her life.

The radio personality shared some words of wisdom with young black girls and encouraged them to believe that their dreams were valid and attainable.

Source: Briefly News