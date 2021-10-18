DJ Lamiez Holworthy was honoured at the South African Heroine Awards for her outstanding work with her organisation

The radio personality has been helping underprivileged individuals through the Lamiez Holworthy Foundation

Lamiez took to social media to express her gratitude for the prestigious recognition and to thank all who have helped make it possible

Lamiez Holworthy has been recognised as a South African heroine for her commendable work housing orphaned children through her foundation. The DJ's heart has been warmed by the award, encouraging her to continue doing what she does for less fortunate children.

Lamiez Holworthy has been honoured for her commendable work building an orphanage in Tshwane. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Lamiez Holworthy has been heading a community project to build an orphanage in Tshwane for the past few years. The kind-hearted DJ has had the help of many South Africans to help house about 30 children in need, reports IOL.

Holworthy's work has not gone unrecognised as she was awarded a South African Heroine Award for being a symbol of hope for many individuals, reports ZAlebs.

Lamiez shared her honour with her followers on Instagram and thanked all parties involved for helping her make this dream a reality. She wrote:

"Thank you for reminding me why I am a beacon of hope for the average child Ko Kasi. Here’s to breaking more barriers, living our best lives, and changing a life or two."

