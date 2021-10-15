A stunning lady, Dr Precious Serero, has recently qualified with a sports medicine degree and now her triumphant story is being shared with Mzansi

Facebook page, Varsity World, published her accomplishment and in the post Precious reveals all the obstacles she faced before bagging her degree

Precious's story is daunting but shows that even against incredible odds, people can still rise above their circumstances and achieve their dreams

Facebook page Varsity World﻿ celebrated an accomplished lady who just bagged a degree in MSc Sports Medicine. Dr Precious Serero detailed her extraordinary story of hardship, perseverance and success on her journey towards becoming qualified.

Precious is now qualified and her journey has been incredible. Image: Precious Serero/Facebook

After the page shared the post, it received several hundred likes and many comments from people around Mzansi who couldn't wait to send her messages of congrats.

In the post, Precious offered insight into the challenges she faced and explained that she almost gave up on her studies at the beginning of 2020 because she didn't have any money to pay her fees.

Around the same time, she tried to open a small business but the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns hit not long after, resulting in a terribly hard chapter in her life where she was close to getting evicted.

Fortunately, her life transformed remarkably thanks to receiving scholarship for her education. Fast-forward to the present moment, she has achieved the seemingly impossible and she thanks God for everything.

She said:

"All of this was while I was working hard and trusting God to keep our business doors open. I cannot stress the importance of being accountable and under authority!! You need a voice that will speak into your life, and you gotta be willing to listen! There is protection in submission."

Take a look at some of the comments:

Gaoretelelwe Motshotshonono:

"Congratulations are in order."

Thandokuhle Mjokwana:

"Congratulations mama."

