A vibrant young lady has recently announced getting a job offer after months of negative responses

Matiza said she finally got a job at John Hopkins University in the United States of America

She shared that it took her nine months to secure her dream position at the Division of Infectious Diseases Department at the University's School of Medicine

A beautiful young lady has recently taken to social media to express the joy in her heart as she finally lands her dream job.

Matiza, in a LinkedIn post, shared that she applied for various positions for nine months and got rejected by all. Her dreams were finally realised when she received an offer from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Matiza S is in a happy mood. Image: @MatizaS/LinkedIn

The young lady went ahead to thank God for her breakthrough and referenced the bible verse 'Jeremiah 29:11'. She wrote:

"After 9 months of applying to numerous positions and receiving job rejections, I feel so blessed to announce that I started my dream post-baccalaureate research position in the Division of Infectious Diseases at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future”

